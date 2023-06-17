MJ native named NAIA Pitcher of the Year

Annalise Wood

 Georgia Gwinnett College

Mt. Juliet native Annalise Wood has been named the NAIA National Softball Pitcher of the Year.

The Georgia Gwinnett sophomore, who was homeschooled through Heritage Christian Academy, went 23-3 with four saves in 33 appearances this past spring. She set single-season team records with 300 strikeouts, a 0.92 earned-run average and a .156 opposing batting average.

