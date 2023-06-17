MJ native named NAIA Pitcher of the Year

Mt. Juliet native Annalise Wood has been named the NAIA National Softball Pitcher of the Year.
The Georgia Gwinnett sophomore, who was homeschooled through Heritage Christian Academy, went 23-3 with four saves in 33 appearances this past spring. She set single-season team records with 300 strikeouts, a 0.92 earned-run average and a .156 opposing batting average.
She set a single-game record with 17 strikeouts against Middle Georgia State in February and duplicated it twice in April, at Mobile and Weber International.
Georgia Gwinnett went 45-12 and advanced to the NAIA World Series.
Wood spent her freshman year at Bryan College in Tennessee where she was a second-team NAIA All-America selection. She was named 2022 Appalachian Athletic Conference Pitcher, Player and Freshman of the Year. She set the school record with 18 strikeouts in a game and season mark with 316 as Bryan won its first regular-season conference championship.
