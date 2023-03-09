NASHVILLE — Former Mt. Juliet star Emma Palmer was named second team All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
The Trevecca junior, in her second season in Nashville after her freshman season spent at Division I Northern Kentucky, is averaging 12.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in 29 games for the Trojans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.