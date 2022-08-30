MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet swept Wilson Central 25-23, 25-10, 25-10 in District 7-AAA volleyball last Thursday.
Junior Madilyn Miers managed five digs and three aces for Wilson Central while sophomore Jacey Hubbell had four digs, three attacks and two aces and Abigail Foster six attacks, two digs, two blocks and an ace.
