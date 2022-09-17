GLADEVILLE — Mt. Juliet outlasted host Wilson Central 18-25, 25-10, 25-23, 16-25, 15-13 Thursday in District 7-AAA volleyball action.
Kaylee Harlin had four aces, four digs and three attacks for Wilson Central while Cloe Smith supplied six attacks, three aces and two blocks.
Wilson Central was coming off a 25-18, 11-25, 25-21, 25-22 loss at Cookeville on Tuesday.
Senior Kristen Smith supplied 17 digs and five aces for the Lady Wildcats while junior Abigail Foster finished with six attacks, three aces, two digs and a block and sophomore Harlin six aces and six attacks.
