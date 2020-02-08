MADISON — Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys closed their regular season Wednesday with an 82-28 loss at Goodpasture.
The Saints slipped to 6-19 and will travel to Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex on Monday night for a Division II District 4-A tournament play-in game with the winner going back to top-seeded Goodpasture for a quarterfinal contest next Wednesday.
Cooper Remington racked up eight 3-pointers on his way to 26 points for the Cougars. P Jay Smith’s 14 included four triples.
Shawn Link sank three treys to lead the Saints with 13 points while Carter Branim bagged a pair of 3s on his way to eight. Justin Matthews, Montrell Walker and Derrick Crouch each collected two points and Levi Irby a free throw.
Goodpasture led 21-3 at the first-quarter break and 47-11 at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.