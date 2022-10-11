MJCA breaks into win column

Micah Smith outraces Sale Creek defenders 48 yards to the end zone to give Mt. Juliet Christian a 6-3 lead 9:03 before halftime.

 GEORGE PAGE • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian held on against a threatening Sale Creek to pick up its first win of the season 12-11 on homecoming last Friday night at Edward Suey Field.

After a historic scoring affair in 2021, MJCA came out looking for revenge. Andy Griffith and company came out guns ablaze in the first half, featuring Micah Smith out of the Wildcat on several plays to punch in two scores. The offensive unit for the Saints got the job done, but the defense saved the day.

