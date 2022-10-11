MJCA breaks into win column

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian held on against a threatening Sale Creek to pick up its first win of the season 12-11 on homecoming last Friday night at Edward Suey Field.
After a historic scoring affair in 2021, MJCA came out looking for revenge. Andy Griffith and company came out guns ablaze in the first half, featuring Micah Smith out of the Wildcat on several plays to punch in two scores. The offensive unit for the Saints got the job done, but the defense saved the day.
Late into the final quarter, the Panthers started marching downfield on a mission. Down one point, Sale Creek got into the red zone with time winding down. On a fourth and short, it was either try to convert and score or kick a field goal. The Panthers picked the second option. The ball was snapped, the kick was away, and Sullivan Swords pawed the ball to the ground.
The game was over. The Saints won on homecoming for the first time in three years.
Smith highlighted the night with 93 rushing yards and a pair of scores, one of which was a 48-yarder which put MJCA in front 6-3 9:03 before halftime. Griffith looked solid in the pocket and MJCA totaled a game high in turnovers on defense this year as the Saints improved to 1-6 for the season.
The Panthers returned to Hamilton County 3-4.
The Saints host defending state champion Donelson Christian this coming Friday. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.