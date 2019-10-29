MJCA comeback falls just short in Murfreesboro in the rain

MURFREESBORO -- On a cool, rainy evening, Mt. Juliet Christian couldn't quite complete an epic comeback after a slow start.
Middle Tennessee Christian School senior running back Kemari McGowan ran wild (again) as the Cougars defeated the Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Saints 45-34. MJCA fell to 3-3 in East Region play and 3-5 overall.
The MTCS offense, while simple to diagnose, was not simple to stop. McGowan, who was a DII-A Mr. Football semifinalist in 2017 and 2018, was either snapped the ball directly or handed the ball almost every offensive play for the Cougars.
"He's just been stellar," Cougar coach Fred Shambaugh said. "Now that we're at the end of the year everybody knows he's getting the ball. We're just going to keep giving it to him. He's the most durable back we've ever had."
McGowan, coming off a record-setting performance last week (442 yards rushing
SEE MJCA/PAGE B2
out of the QB position), played both QB and RB and had a huge encore performance. The "wildcat" style offense worked well in the first half as McGowan ran for four touchdowns and 221 yards in the first half. MTCS didn't attempt a single pass in the first half. By the end of the night, McGowan finished with six rushing touchdowns and 347 yards.
"In the past, when bad things would happen, we would cave and this team is growing up," Shambaugh said. "We made mistakes and they came back, but we were able to win the game."
The Saints were able to keep the game within reach thanks to the passing game led by junior quarterback Christian Link, who hit Jamarion Thomas-Bonds for a 64-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
Just when it looked like MTCS may run away with the game, Jack Crouch returned a Cougar punt 55 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the first half. The Saints converted their two-point conversion and went to the halftime break down 28-14. Before the punt return, the game looked like it was heading for MTCS' way in a landslide.
"We may lose but we won't quit" Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said.
Link and Crouch each made huge plays in the second half to bring the Saints back. Link found Montrell Walker for a 2-yard score to bring the score to 28-20. Link had to leave the game in the third quarter due to an injury.
"We will have to wait and see" on Link's status going forward, Davis said.
Link tried to battle through it but had to be replaced by sophomore Holden Locum. Locum had only played a few snaps all year. After punter Blake Branim dropped a snap on a punt attempt, the Cougars were in business, taking over at the Saints' 7-yard line. The Saints defense was stellar and forced the Cougars to settle for a field goal.
On the next drive, Locum got "baptized by fire," as Davis put it, and found Crouch deep downfield for a 61-yard touchdown. The Saints converted the two-point conversion to bring the score to 31-28. The Cougars were up three points heading in to the fourth quarter.
The Saints had several uncharacteristic dropped passes in the game, a couple of which would have been long touchdowns. While weather was a huge factor, Davis was not happy with his team's execution.
"We just didn't do what we needed to do," Davis said. "We gave them a quarter-and-a-half head start and just made too many mistakes. We didn't take advantage of our opportunities."
Saints running back B.J. Campbell went for a 60-yard touchdown run, keeping the Saints in the game. McGowan added two scores in the last thrtee minutes of the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Outside of the two late, long touchdown runs, the Saints' defense only allowed three first downs in the second half.
When asked what halftime adjustments were made, Davis said, "None. We did what we were supposed to do. In the first half, we didn't and we got punished for it. We started playing the way we are supposed to and we got stops."
The playoff picture is rounding into shape in Division II. Friendship clinched the region championship last week with its win over the Saints. MJCA could finish as high as third or as low as fifth in the region. The loss at MTCS means the Saints need to win and hope Webb (Bell Buckle) can upset MTCS this week to finish third in the region. Davis only wants his team to focus on DCA and not worry about the MTCS vs Webb game.
"Win and we get fourth," he said. "The top four seeds get to host a playoff game and that's what we want. Let's win, get into the playoffs, keep it moving and let's make a run."
MJCA will host rival Donelson Christian this Friday at 7 p.m. at Edward Suey Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.