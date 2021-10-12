SALE CREEK — Most Mt. Juliet Christian basketball games don’t see scores this high.
Last Friday night’s game at Sale Creek was a defensive coordinator’s nightmare as the Saints scored 67 points but lost 74-67 to the host Panthers.
With the scoreboard going cha-ching faster than during the weekly trip to the grocery store, the difference is a 14-7 third quarter by Sale Creek as the Panthers took a 45-44 halftime deficit to a 58-52 edge as they improved to 3-4 for the season.
The Saints led 19-16 following the first quarter before returning home with a 2-5 record.
As would be expected, Mt. Juliet Christian put up big offensive numbers.
Noah Kleinmann connected on 12 of 25 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns with an interception.
Caleb Smith’s only pass was a 30-yard touchdown.
JaMarion Thomas rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries while catching three passes for 148 yards and two scores.
The math adds up to 316 total yards and five TDs.
Kam Curtis ran 10 times for 108 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for 45 yards and a TD.
Tyler Barnes’ line read four catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.
MJCA coach Dan Davis said the Saints will have to run the table in the final three Middle Region games to reach the playoffs.
That will start with Friday’s trip to Donelson Christian’s Ken Redmond Field.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
