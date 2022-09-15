Wilson County’s public school teams have already opened region play and will play their second league games this week. But this will be the region openers for private schools Friendship Christian and Mt. Juliet Christian.

And as the season will hit the halfway mark for most teams as the weekend begins, Mt. Juliet Christian will play its Thursday game tonight as the Saints host Franklin Grace Christian at Suey Field.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.