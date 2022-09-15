Wilson County’s public school teams have already opened region play and will play their second league games this week. But this will be the region openers for private schools Friendship Christian and Mt. Juliet Christian.
And as the season will hit the halfway mark for most teams as the weekend begins, Mt. Juliet Christian will play its Thursday game tonight as the Saints host Franklin Grace Christian at Suey Field.
Franklin Grace Christian at Mt. Juliet Christian
These Middle Region rivals appear headed in opposite directions as league play kicks off. Grace is 2-1 for the season while MJCA is trying to find its way in an 0-4 start.
“We’ve made some improvements,” MJCA coach Dan Davis said. “You won’t see them ‘till later. At the same time, we’ve made improvement every week in some area. The kids are getting experience. As I remember correctly, a couple of years ago it didn’t go so well for somebody and the next year they won the state title.
“What we’re looking at is what we have to do every week and do our very best and things go our way and we’ll be good.”
Grace has been pretty good this season, starting 3-0 before a 28-7 loss at top-ranked Friendship Christian last week. Bobby Miller has taken over for longtime coach Rusty Smith, a former Titans quarterback. But the Lions are largely running the same spread offense and defense.
“They have not changed what they do,” Davis said. “They’re running a 3-3 on defense instead of a 40. But they’re really pretty much doing the same thing they were doing last year and they do it pretty good.”
Lebanon at Coffee CountyThe final two unbeatens in Region 3-6A (Warren County will play its first league game this week), the Blue Devils and Red Raiders can solidify themselves atop the region race with just two league contests remaining.
Both are 1-0 in the region. The Blue Devils were dealt their first defeat last week while the Raiders are 2-2.
“They’re almost the identical team we played last year,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said of the team which lost 28-14 to the Blue Devils at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium in 2021. “They played Riverdale good in the playoffs, 21-7 I believe. They’ve got everybody back. They’re a year older. The only person they lost was their quarterback, and they got a sophomore quarterback who is a dual-threat kid. He is a baseball player who I think is an SEC baseball prospect, so he’s got a pretty live arm.
“They’re platooning kids, playing a lot of kids. They’ve got most of the athletes out in the school playing ball. A really dangerous team.”
The Blue Devils dropped a 31-28 overtime decision to Siegel last week, providing a lot of teaching moments for the coaching staff this week.
“There were plenty of mistakes made to correct and learn from,” Gentry said. “Don’t like losing but maybe it was good for us.
“Maybe this will get us 100-% attention on Lebanon football and Coffee County.”
Lebanon cornerback Dameon Calloway was sick much of last week and injured his shoulder during the game. Lineman Jostin James had a foot injury. But otherwise, the Blue Devils are fine save for cramps and bumps and bruises.
Wilson Central at Hunters Lane
The Warriors are 2-2 while the Wildcats are trying to scratch the win column for the first time in 2022.
“They’re definitely athletic on both sides of the ball,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said of the Warriors. “They’re led by their quarterback (Isaiah McGill). He can run and throw. He’s pretty shifty. We have to do a good job to hem him in and tackle him.
“They’re definitely an improved team from last year. They play a lot more with reading their keys and things like that. They do a good job of using their blocking rules up front. So we definitely got to make sure we read our keys and fly around and make sure we tackle.”
Both are 0-1 in Region 5-5A and are trying not to fall out of the playoff chase before it even begins.
“It’s going to be huge as far as setting us up for a possible playoff run,” Dedman said. “We got to make sure we take care of business this week. We’ve got to dial in our fundamentals and make sure we use those this week.”
The Wildcats have undergone adversity through the first four weeks as senior quarterback Brendan Demediuk has been sidelined with a broken collarbone, forcing sophomore Gavin Mayfield into the lineup sooner than planned.
“Our team’s getting better,” Dedman said. “Gavin taking over at quarterback. He’s getting better every time he’s underneath center. Every game you can see improvement. Our offensive line has improved. We’ve just got to string all those things together at one time. A lot of time we’ll have nine players doing the right thing and two players not and it hurts us in the end. So we got to make sure we pull all 11 guys in the same direction.
“Anytime we get that one penalty, that holding penalty, that offsides penalty that puts us behind the chains, we have a hard time catching up to the chains with what we’re doing right now. We’ve got to make sure we stay on point, know what’s going on, make sure we have hands inside where we need them to be, make sure we’re not getting that stupid penalty of jumping offsides, knowing the snap count, things like that.”
Whites Creek at WatertownThe Purple Tigers were ahead 14-3 going into the fourth quarter at DeKalb County last week before being undone by mistakes as the host Tigers scored 23 points in a victory which dropped the Purple Tigers to 1-3 and leaving a lot to clean up.
“We got to figure out how to finish a game,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. “Our last two games: Westmoreland we played a pretty good first half down 6-0 at the half and had a chance to come out and do something the second half. We didn’t do anything pretty much the second half.
“Played pretty decent, up 14-3 through three quarters last week at DeKalb. And for whatever reason, we start making mistakes, missed opportunities on plays, missed a field goal, fumbled a kickoff return. We got to figure out how to finish a game.”
Webster said senior offensive lineman/linebacker Noah Clemmons will miss his second straight game, and a few more beyond this week, with an ankle injury sustained during the first half at Westmoreland. DeAndre Wright is expected to miss a second straight game. Trent Spradlin played at DeKalb County but is expected to miss this one. Both have shoulder injuries. Receiver Bret Price has a broken collarbone and is out indefinitely.
“We’ve never been hit this hard (with injuries),” Webster said. “I can’t remember a time when we’ve had this many people that contribute and play who’s out.”
Whites Creek, like Watertown, is 1-3 overall and 0-1 in Region 3-2A action as both the Cobras and Purple Tigers have opened the league schedule playing from behind.
“Offensively, they’re based out of the spread,” Webster said. “They’ve got some athletes on the field. Decent size.
“Defensively, they’re based out of a 4-3.”
Friendship Christian at King’s AcademyThe Commanders make the first of several long trips east as they bus to Seymour to take on a King’s team that’s 1-3 entering East Region play.
“They’ve got athletes,” Commander coach John McNeal said. “They did lose their quarterback. He got hurt during passing league and he’s not back. But they’re still doing similar stuff. They’re spreading and throwing a lot of screens and stuff they’ve always done.
“Defensively, they’re a stack. They like to bring a lot of people, similar to what we saw last week (from Franklin Grace).”
The Commanders strengthened their hold on the top ranking in this week’s Associated Press Division II-A poll after beating Grace 28-7. McNeal said he likes where his team is going into region play.
“It’s better than the alternative,” McNeal said. “My mission with the kids each week is ‘have we gotten better?’ I do feel like we have. Each week I talk about practice. Every practice goes one of two ways — you got better or you got worse; there’s no in between. And we’ve adopted that. Games. What I want to know is when we left that game is did we leave it better than the Friday before. And that one I feel like we have.
“We played a good football team last Friday night and they got off to a start where they scored the first time they had it. After that we settled down. I felt like it was a cleaner game. We played better. The issue up to this point is ‘are you getting better each week?’… I want to win each week, but if you play the best you can and you don’t, well, okay. There’s nothing you can do about that.”
White County at Mt. JulietSince their bye week, the Golden Bears have beaten their two opponents by a combined score of 83-0 to put to bed a six-game losing streak dating to last season.
“We played a 48-minute game Friday night (41-0 over Warren County),” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “The first time we’ve done that in quite some time. They started winning the game early in the week and started executing things we asked them to execute on Fridays. It was a good win for us.”
The Golden Bears are bracing for a visit from No. 8 White County (which received a No. 1 vote in the AP Class 5A poll) which boasts the nation’s leading running back in Malaki Dowell, according to MaxPreps. The senior has 1,265 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns in the Warriors’ 4-0 start. They, and the Bears, are 1-0 in region play.
“He’s running like a college football player,” Perry said. “The coaching staff does a really good job putting him in those different places. He’s played quarterback, he’s played receiver, he’s played defense.”
But White County hasn’t needed Dowell at quarterback as much as sophomore Tripp Pinion is in his second season under center.
“He is really smart in their power read game which gave us a lot of fits last year,” Perry said of Pinion. “You’d like to be able to put all your eyes on No. 6 (Dowell). But 3 (Pinion) can explode, too. He opened the game last week (59-54 over Cookeville) with a long touchdown run.
“You have to tip your cap to the offensive line, too. They do a great job.”
Perry said one reason opponents score on White County is the same reason the Warriors light up the scoreboard — Dowell — who can score just as fast as a struggling offense can go three-and-out before punting the ball.
“What happens to them defensively is Malaki Dowell runs 80 yards for a touchdown and (the defense) is over there getting water and (have to) go back out there,” Perry said. “What you’re looking for when you run that kind of offense is on defense is turning the ball over, and pressure. And they do a good job with their pressure packages… Defensively, I like some of the stuff they do with their front four, and that’s probably the strength of their defense is the front four.”
Perry said the Warriors can go slower paced with more conservative plays.
“Dowell can do the between the tackles,” Perry said. “He’s the most patient runner I’ve seen on film in a long time… But he has so many early-down explosions, that defense is right back out there.”
Hillsboro at Green HillFor many years the Burros were one of the top programs in Metro Nashville with a state championship and several deep runs in the playoffs over the last two decades. They’re off to an 0-3 start but Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said the team from Green Hills is very dangerous.
“They’re one of the top programs in Metro,” Crouch said of the Burros. “They’re one of the better programs in middle Tennessee. They lost two games by less than a touchdown and they lost to Pope John Paul, a private school, Station Camp, which is 4-0. They didn’t have a game with Smyrna (canceled by weather two weeks ago) and they lost last week to East Nashville, who was in the state championship.
“So I don’t know that you can look at their record and say that they’re not a formidable team because the teams they’ve played are all very good football teams… They’ll be big. They’ll be athletic.”
Crouch said the Burros run a balanced offense using two tight ends.
“They have two receivers who are pretty elite, two of the better ones we’ve seen, yet,” Crouch said. “Offensive line-wise, they’re going to be bigger than we are. Any time they’re a lot bigger than we are, we got to play with good pad level and good technique.”
Green Hill has won three straight following a season-opening loss and are 1-0 in Region 5-5A action.
“There’s a lot of things we got to improve,” Crouch said. “We haven’t played three really good phases of football altogether yet. So there are still a lot of things we’ve got to get better at.
“But I feel good where we are. I think we’re starting to settle in.”
