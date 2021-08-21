MJCA returns to home floor, sweeps Ezell-Harding

MT. JULIET — Playing its first on-campus match in two seasons, Mt. Juliet Christian swept visiting Ezell-Harding 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 in District 4-IIA volleyball Thursday.
The Lady Saints played the entire 2020 season on the road after a tornado the previous March damaged the gym, causing water to come in and damage floor, forcing it to be replaced.
The team practiced in an area church gym.
“Dealing with the loss of our school and also COVID restrictions was such a big challenge for our team,” coach Chris Slaughter said. “The feeling of playing at home in front of our amazing student section and fans was an amazing feeling. Our MJCA administration worked so hard to have our volleyball season in our gym. Brig Thompson (head of school), Jon Willis (upper school principal), Paul Christensen (athletic director) and Mike Kittrell (assistant AD) have been so encouraging and were committed to making Thursday night special.
“To experience a win made the night all the more special. I am really proud of our program.”
Emma Bobbitt blasted 11 kills while supplying six digs and two aces for the Lady Saints while Davey Slaughter turned in 176 kills and 13 digs, Ellie Gee 29 assists and Keely Sellars 12 digs as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 1-1 for the season and district.
MJCA will host Davidson Academy at around 6 p.m. Monday and travel to Nashville Christian the following day.
Wilson Central down Lady Devils in fourWilson Central got past host Lebanon 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23 Thursday.
Ava Knight notched nine kills, seven digs, a block, an ace and an assist for Lebanon while Haley Mitchell had 13 kills, 11 digs, two blocks and an ace; Maya Gipson 29 assists, 16 digs and two kills; Erin Gallatin 27 digs and an assist and Britony Gill 11 digs and three aces as the Lady Devils slipped to 1-2 for the season and 0-2 in District 7-AAA.
Lebanon will host Ensworth in non-district action Monday. Wilson Central will host new district rival Cookeville on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.