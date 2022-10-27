MJHS duo win MLF prep fishing tournament

Lainie Holbert and Lebanon’s Presley Lannom, representing Mt. Juliet High School, hold their plaques after wining the Major League Fishing High School Fishing Open on Pickwick Lake last Saturday.

 Major League Fishing

COUNCE — The Mt. Juliet High School team of Lainie Holbert of Decaturville and Presley Lannom of Lebanon brought five bass to the scale Saturday weighing 12 pounds, 14 ounces, to win the MLF High School Fishing on Pickwick Lake.

A field of 57 teams competed in the no-entry fee tournament, which launched from Pickwick Landing State Park. In MLF and The Bass Federation (TBF) High School Fishing competition, the top 10% of teams competing advance to the high school fishing national championship.

