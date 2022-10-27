MJHS duo win MLF prep fishing tournament

COUNCE — The Mt. Juliet High School team of Lainie Holbert of Decaturville and Presley Lannom of Lebanon brought five bass to the scale Saturday weighing 12 pounds, 14 ounces, to win the MLF High School Fishing on Pickwick Lake.
A field of 57 teams competed in the no-entry fee tournament, which launched from Pickwick Landing State Park. In MLF and The Bass Federation (TBF) High School Fishing competition, the top 10% of teams competing advance to the high school fishing national championship.
The next event for high school fishing anglers will be on Lake of the Pines, Nov. 11 in Jefferson, Texas.
MLF high school fishing tournaments are free, two-person (team) events for students in grades 7-12 and are open to any MLF and TBF Student Angler Federation-affiliated high school club. The top 10% of teams at each open event, along with the TBF state champions, will advance to the 2023 national championships to be held on the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin, June 20-24.
The national champions will each receive a $5,000 college scholarship to the school of their choice and advance to the 2023 MLF Toyota Series Championship to compete as co-anglers.
