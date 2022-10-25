Mt. Juliet High School alumni will have a rooting interest in the upcoming World Series as a member of its own will be in one of the dugouts.
Caleb Cotham (Class of 2006) is in his second season as pitching coach for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 2:01 pm
Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 2:01 pm
Mt. Juliet High School alumni will have a rooting interest in the upcoming World Series as a member of its own will be in one of the dugouts.
Caleb Cotham (Class of 2006) is in his second season as pitching coach for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Cotham, who pitched for Vanderbilt before beginning a pro career which saw him log big league innings for the New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds, is overseeing a pitching staff which has logged a 3.06 earned-run average in 97 postseason innings, including two shutouts.
The Phillies are 9-2 in the playoffs going into Friday’s Game 1 at Houston. They’ve upset the St. Louis Cardinals, the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres.
Philadelphia got off to a slow start to the season which cost manager Joe Girardi his job in favor of veteran coach Rob Thomson in early June.
Cotham’s staff was 18th out of 30 teams with a 3.97 ERA during the regular season with a solid starting staff but suspect bullpen.
The Phillies were the last of the 12 teams to qualify for the playoffs and were seeded sixth out in the six-team National League field with an 87-75 record, finishing third in the NL East.
But the regular season doesn’t matter now as Cotham tries to join former Cumberland pitcher Lester Strode (Chicago Cubs bullpen coach in 2016) as someone with Wilson County ties to earn a World Series ring.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.