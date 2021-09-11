FRANKLIN — Brock Montgomery caught four touchdown passes Friday night as Friendship Christian made a seamless transition from one quarterback to another in a 37-14 win over host Grace Christian.
Montgomery caught scoring passes of 25 and 34 yards from Garrett Weekly in the first half. After Weekly went down with a non-throwing shoulder injury late in the half, J.J. Pruneau took over and threw third-quarter scoring strikes of 65 and 19 yards as the Commanders built a 37-0 lead in pulling even at 2-2 for the season.
Weekly hit 8 of 10 passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns, including a 15-yard scoring toss to Riggs Rowe early in the second quarter in between his TDs to Montgomery, who finished with five catches for 165 yards. Pruneau’s scoring passes were his only completions in three attempts covering 84 yards.
Landon Williams’ 38-yard field goal 30 seconds before halftime lifted Friendship to a 24-0 lead.
Grace, which was undefeated through three games coming in, scored on fourth-quarter 1-yard runs by Kade Clark and Carter Murphy.
Two Lion quarterbacks combined to complete 21 of 34 passes for 197 yards with an interception by linebacker Noah Tidwell.
Though he didn’t score, Tyson Wolcott provided balance on the ground for Friendship with 132 yards on 17 carries.
Friendship is scheduled to host King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m. this coming Friday at Pirtle Field in the Commanders’ first home game since Week 1. This will also be the East Region opener.
Friendship Christian 37, Grace Christian 14
Friendship Christian | 6 | 18 | 13 | 0—37
Grace Christian | 0 | 0 | 0 | 14—14
First quarter
Friendship Christian—Brock Montgomery 25 pass from Garrett Weekly (kick failed), 6:47.
Second quarter
Friendship Christian—Riggs Rowe 15 pass from Weekly (Rowe pass from Weekly), 10:42.
Friendship Christian—Montgomery 34 pass from Weekly (Landon Williams kick), 4:05.
Friendship Christian—Williams 38 FG, :30.
Third quarter
Friendship Christian—Montgomery 65 pass from J.J. Pruneau (kick failed), 6:31.
Friendship Christian—Montgomery 19 pass from Pruneau (Williams kick), 3:30.
Fourth quarter
Grace Christian—Kade Clark 1 run (Connor Armstrong kick), 11:24.
Grace Christian—Carter Murphy 1 run (Armstrong kick), 1:39.
Team statistics
| FC | Grace
First downs | 11 | 13
Rushes-yards | 40-200 | 18-2
Passing yards | 204 | 197
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 10-13-0 | 21-34-1
Fumbles-lost | 3-2 | 2-0
Penalties-yards | 8-60 | 5-40
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Friendship Christian: Garrett Weekly 7-26, Tyson Wolcott 17-132, J.J. Pruneau 8-30, Chase Eakes 1-(-1), Mason Hallum 6-10, Sammy Pruneau 1-3. Grace Christian: Nathan Greene 14-10, Jackson Hiett 5-(-16), Nicholas Driskill 1-(-6), Kade Clark 2-4, Kyle Davidson 4-7, Carter Murphy 2-3.
PASSING—Friendship Christian: Garrett Weekley 8-10-0—120, J.J. Pruneau 2-3-0—84. Grace Christian: Jackson Hiett 14-22-1—104, Kyle Davidson 7-12-0—93.
RECEIVING—Friendship Christian: Brock Montgomery 5-165, Chase Eakes 2-13, Riggs Rowe 3-26. Grace Christian: Kade Clark 5-72, Maddox Lambert 8-63, Sammy Camacho 2-20, Nicholas Driskill 4-28, Kyle Davidson 1-3, Jaden Fann 1-11.
