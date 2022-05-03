MEMPHIS — Ja Morant was rolling, making acrobatic drives to the basket.
Stephen Curry was taking and knocking down step-back 3s.
Yes, the All-Star guards got plenty of help in Game 1 of the Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors playoff series, but they didn’t disappoint in the opener of their highly anticipated showdown.
There is no question two-time NBA MVP Curry and the league’s Most Improved Player in Morant did their parts. Morant was nearly unstoppable. After scoring with Jonathan Kuminga defending him, Morant emphatically proclaimed: “He. Can’t. Guard. Me.” For stretches, it appeared no one was to be able to defend Morant, who came close to a triple-double with 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.
But down the stretch Curry — who had 24 points and was 5 of 12 outside the arc — and the Warriors found a way.
Known more for his offense as a two-time scoring champ, Curry had a huge block as he swatted away a layup attempt by Morant with 20 seconds left. Teammate Klay Thompson had the big defensive play, forcing Morant to miss the would-be game-winning layup as time expired.
Morant said he simply missed the layup at the buzzer, but he had it going from 3-point range, hitting as many (four) as he did in all of the first round against Minnesota. If that continues, he will be even tougher to contain.
Thompson said Morant making 3s forces opponents to pick their poison with his speed to the basket. Morant led the NBA in scoring in the paint, averaging 16.6 points during the regular season.
Morant scored 14 in the first quarter as Payton picked up two quick fouls before going to the bench. Payton called the challenge of defending Morant fun, though it’s probably not how everyone would like to spend an afternoon.
As for the missed layup, Morant’s teammates couldn’t believe it didn’t go in.
“It’s a shot he can make in his sleep,” Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. said. “He had a running start and his body was really going forward, so this is just a little hard but he knows. I’m with that shot every day of the week.”
Basketball fans might want to stay with this series the next few games.
