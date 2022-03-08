New Orleans Pelicans (27-37, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (44-22, third in the Western Conference)
Memphis, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
BOTTOM LINE
Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game.
The Grizzlies are 7-5 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Memphis leads the NBA with 49.2 rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 9.8.
The Pelicans are 4-7 against the rest of the division. New Orleans ranks ninth in the NBA scoring 13.7 fast break points per game led by Herbert Jones averaging 2.0.
The teams play for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 121-109 on Feb. 16. Tyus Jones scored 27 points points to help lead the Grizzlies to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS
Morant is averaging 27.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Grizzlies.
Desmond Bane is averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.
Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Pelicans.
CJ McCollum is averaging 26.1 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.
LAST 10 GAMES
Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 118.8 points, 51.9 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.
Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 117.7 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field.
Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.
INJURIES
Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).
Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).
