Joe Dolincheck led a group of Morningside College seniors who climbed Pike’s Peak this summer. He will now try to lead them back to the top of NAIA football this fall.

Dolincheck is the centerpiece of the most powerful small-college offense in the nation, one that averaged better than 55 points and 600 yards per game last season while winning the Sioux City, Iowa, school’s third national championship in four years.

