Cumberland’s Grace Morris was named Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.
Sarah Haddock, Morris and Marie Bathe each earned first team all-conference honors. Sabrina Graziano and Gabby Jones were each named to the second team and Brenna Swiger earned honorable mention.
Morris’ award is the fifth straight time a Cumberland University defender has won the award since its inception in 2017. From her center-back position, Morris helped Cumberland to seven shutout wins. The Llandysul, Wales, native added five goals and four assists in 16 games. She also picked up a MSC Defender of the Week award after helping the team to two conference victories, including a shutout over Freed-Hardeman.
Haddock became the first Cumberland Women’s Soccer player to earn first team all-conference honors five times throughout her career. Haddock anchored the Cumberland defense alongside Morris helping Cumberland give up just 19 goals all season long. Haddock has also played a big role on the offensive end scoring two goals this season while finishing second on the team in assists with eight.
Bathe has earned first team all-conference honors four times throughout her career as well. She has had a spectacular season for the Phoenix at her midfield position. Bathe has been an offensive force Cumberland finishing tied for second on the team in goals and first on the team in assists and points. She is 16th in the NAIA in assists this season posting 11 up to this point.
Graziano earned all-conference honors for the first time in her career coming in as a second team member. She has started each match for the Phoenix in goal and has allowed 19 goals this season. She has 11 wins this season which ranks her 14th in the NAIA in the category. She has made 59 saves in net this season and has helped Cumberland to seven shutouts. Sabrina earned one MSC Defensive Player of the Week award after recording 17 saves against No. 1 Keiser and No. 19 Truett-McConnell.
Jones garnered all-conference recognition for the first time in her career, joining Graziano on the second team. Jones played a key role in Cumberland’s offense this season, tying Bathe’s six goals for the second most on the team. Jones took the most shots on goal for the Phoenix this season with 17 while also adding five assists.
Brenna Swiger earned honorable mention after transitioning to midfield for the Phoenix after playing last season as a defender.
She started in all but one game scoring four goals and adding five assists for Cumberland. She has been an important piece to Cumberland’s success at midfield with strong defensive efforts and offensive contributions.
Four CU men named All-MSCCumberland’s Robbie Lyons, Brima Kamara and Kam Stanley each earned first team All-Mid-South Conference accolades while Cathal Coyne was named to the second team, conference officials announced Tuesday.
Lyons had a tremendous season for his first year with Cumberland posting six goals and seven assists for 19 points. Lyons’ six goals was third on the team while he was tied for the team lead in assists. His six goals came in a stretch of seven games when he scored one a game outside of the 3-0 win over Freed-Hardeman. He had two performances where he had multiple assist games against Union University and on the road at Pikeville.
In his first year with the Phoenix, Kamara earned first team all-conference honors after playing an important role in the offense. Kamara totaled eight goals, just one goal behind the team’s highest. He scored three goals during Cumberland’s mid-season four game winning streak. He led the team in game-winning goals this season.
Stanley was the leading goal scorer for Cumberland in 2022 posting nine goals He was named the Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week in consecutive weeks scoring seven goals in the stretch of four games including a hat trick on the road at Pikeville. Stanley added four assists this year to finish with 22 points. He scored two game-winners against Freed-Hardeman and Bethel.
Coyne started in every game this season. As Cumberland’s defensive center back, Coyne helped his team to five shutout wins, allowing only 11 goals over the course of the season. Coyne recorded two goals and two assists, including an assist and insurance goal in a 3-1 win over Lindsey Wilson.
This is Coyne’s first MSC all-conference recognition.
