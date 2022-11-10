Cumberland’s Grace Morris was named Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.

Sarah Haddock, Morris and Marie Bathe each earned first team all-conference honors. Sabrina Graziano and Gabby Jones were each named to the second team and Brenna Swiger earned honorable mention.

(0) comments

