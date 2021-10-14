Cumberland defender Grace Morris earned Mid-South Conference women’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday.
The freshman Llandysul, Wales, native was a big part of Cumberland’s two shutout victories over Pikeville 10-0 and Shawnee State 2-0 last week. The backline held both teams to a combined 11 shots in the two outings. She also scored the game-winning goal over the Bears on a header following a corner kick, her fifth of the season.
This is Morris’s first career MSC Defensive Player of the Week award. Cumberland (9-1-1, 5-0-1 MSC) took on Thomas More at home on Wednesday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
CU women slip to No. 19 in NAIA poll
Cumberland women’s soccer dropped to No. 19 in Week Six’s NAIA top-25 coaches’ poll, announced by the national office on Wednesday.
Since the last poll was released, The Phoenix picked up a 10-0 win over Pikeville last Friday and defeated Shawnee State 2-0. The Phoenix are now 9-1-1 on the season and 5-0-1 in Mid-South Conference action.
Four other Mid-South Conference teams are ranked in this poll: Tennessee Southern, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), Campbellsville (Ky.), Cumberlands (Ky.).
Tennessee Southern made it 10 straight victories to remain at No. 3. Lindsey Wilson stays put at No. 11 for the second straight week. Campbellsville remained unbeaten in league action with a win against Thomas More last week to improve to No. 13. The Cumberlands stayed at No. 17.
William Carey (Miss.) remained the unanimous No. 1 in the poll with 18 first-place votes and 498 points. Keiser (Fla.) stayed No. 2 with 482 points followed by Tennessee Southern. Spring Arbor (Mich.) earned 453 points for fourth and Central Methodist (Mo.) (429) rounded out the Top 5.
The poll was voted on by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Continental Athletic Conference (Independents), and Unaffiliated Groups.
Men receive votesCumberland men’s soccer remained in the receiving votes category in the NAIA Week Six top-25 poll released by the national office Wednesday morning.
Cumberland is the second team receiving votes in the poll with 54 voting points. The team improved to 8-2-1 this past week after heading to Shawnee State and Pikeville and picking up two wins. Cumberland is now 4-1-1 in conference action heading into today’s match with Thomas More.
Two other Mid-South Conference teams are in the Top-25 Polls. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) moved up from No. 14 to No. 12. Campbellsville (Ky.) has moved up one spot to No. 22.
There is a slight shake-up in the Top-5 this week. Central Methodist (Mo.) stays at No. 1. Oklahoma Wesleyan and Mid-America Christian (Okla.) each move up one spot to No. 2 and No. 3. Keiser took a loss this week and dropped from No. 2 to No. 4 and Mobile (Ala.) moved into the Top-5 at No. 5.
The poll was voted on by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Continental Athletic Conference (Independents), and Unaffiliated Groups.
Cumberland was at home yesterday afternoon against Thomas More at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
