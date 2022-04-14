Morton, Ferrell, Mystal sign with CU women's volleyball

Cumberland women’s volleyball coach Hannah Vadakin announced the signing of Wilson Central’s Jaeliyah Morton, Coffee County’s Kiya Ferrell and Florida-native Ashnaley Mystal to scholarship papers for the 2022-23 academic year.
Morton plans to pursue a degree in exercise science at Cumberland, after which she plans to find a career where she can help people in her field.
Morton played volleyball for Wilson Central High School and had a great prep career for the Lady Wildcats, playing middle blocker and right side while earning all-district honors and tallying 45 blocks.
She is the daughter of DeAirrus Morton and Marylynn Davenport.
Ferrell plans to pursue a degree in mathematics and secondary education at Cumberland with plans of becoming a math teacher at her hometown high school in Manchester and coach volleyball there.
Konkel is a three-sport athlete out of Coffee County Central High School where she earned letters in volleyball, basketball and softball. She joins the Phoenix as a setter/right side after a decorated high school career at the position where she is the all-time kills leader for Lady Raiders while also earning district most valuable player honors in 2020 and ’21.
She is the daughter of Jerrod and LeChelle Ferrell.
Mystal, a native of Lakeland, Fla., plans to pursue a degree in psychology. At Lake Gibson High School she earned honorable mention honors in volleyball in 2021 and 2022. She also advanced to regionals in weightlifting in ’21.
Mystal hopes to slot in with the team as a middle blocker as a part of a very talented incoming recruiting class.
She is the daughter of Jean Vincent and Jacqueline Mystal.
