Ryan Preece, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson were the winners last weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, each collecting Gibson guitars as part of their spoils.
Erik Moses feels like a winner, too, even though he didn’t win a musical instrument. The first-year track president spent the last 10 months getting ready for this past weekend, and from his perspective, it appears to have been a smashing success.
“I was blown away,” Moses said Wednesday. “The response from our fans, from our partners, the industry, was overwhelmingly positive, including those, some of whom were on record doubting whether or not we were the right location to host the return of the Cup Series to this market.
“I found that extremely satisfying that even those who may have been less open to our potential success were willing to acknowledge it.”
Some 38,000 tickets were sold in NASCAR’s first full-capacity sellout since the pandemic began, and just as winning drivers acknowledge the work of their team and sponsors, Moses did likewise with his staff. It’s only been a year since parent company Dover Motorsports announced it was moving one of its two Cup races from its Monster Mile track in Delaware to Wilson County. Moses was hired in August.
“Huge team effort, not only by the folks here on the ground in Nashville, of which there are fewer of us than anybody would think necessary to get something of this scale and magnitude done, but also by so many of our colleagues in Dover who came over that year-long period…working shoulder to shoulder to get everything done,” Moses said. “We also had some great consultants who helped us as well.
“And it took every single person, every single person who was here helping out to present what you saw. I’m thankful and grateful everyone came in and worked as hard as they did in order to make certain we made the kind of first impression on people of the new and improved Nashville Superspeedway that we made this past weekend.”
But just as every winning team looks back on what can be done better, Moses said that will be done at the track as well.
“We’re still in the process of collecting information and data in order to conduct a post-mortem that will help us to figure out areas where we can and should improve and areas where we think we got it right,” he said. “We’re three days away from that event. It’s way too soon for us to draw any conclusions just yet.
“Like with anything…you can rest assured we will identify those hiccups and be in conversation with our fans and our partners to figure out which ones we can solve and which ones we need to explain to people so they’ll have an understanding of the context of what happened and didn’t happen.”
One complaint was traffic. Sunday’s race was delayed a few minutes at the request of NASCAR to televising network NBCSN to enable more fans stuck in traffic to get inside and see the start of the race. The network, with an NHL playoff game that night, limited the delay to 15 minutes. There were also issues last Friday for the Truck Series race, which didn’t draw near the amount of fans as Sunday’s event.
“We were all scratching our heads about Friday and why traffic, particularly into the venue, was the way it was,” Moses said. “I think our preliminary conclusion is that many people probably went to work and then came home and changed and got ready to come out here, and that compressed the time period during which people arrived.
“When you have a day off (Saturday and Sunday), you come earlier because hopefully all sports fans know, and all of us in our lives at this point should know, if you’re going someplace where there are a lot of people and a lot of car traffic, you need to leave early. You can’t leave your house 30 minutes before we catch a plane at the airport anymore… The other thing is we’ve been spoiled. We’ve had COVID traffic… We’ve been used to being able to get places far away really quickly because there weren’t a lot of people on the road.”
The fans who made it to the track Sunday saw Wilson County and Superspeedway history as a dominant Larson win the first Cup race at this track. Those who came a day earlier saw NASCAR history as Busch became the first driver to win 100 Xfinity races, and just the third to reach the century mark in any series. Future documentaries on Busch, one of the dominant racers of the 21st century, will likely include footage from Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250.
“All three of our races were significant,” Moses said, noting Preece won his debut Truck Series race on this track. “I know Kyle is the driver that many people love to hate, but no one in his right mind can deny his talent. The guy knows how to drive and loves to drive.
“The notion that given the heat, that he can compete in the Xfinity race and win it on Saturday and be right back in the car on Sunday competing in a race that’s almost twice as long is pretty incredible just from a physical standpoint and a mental standpoint of what that requires of you as a driver. I have always thought that Rowdy (one of Busch’s nicknames) is a special athlete and a special driver. I think it’s fantastic that he hit that milestone here at the Superspeedway.”
Other hiccups over the weekend may have been because of a labor shortage, Moses said.
“It’s hard to get people out,” he said. “Getting event services folks out, getting ushers out, getting all these kinds of folks who are part of dealing with the crowd this size was extremely challenging this year. In my mind, we were probably 100 people short of staffing that I would have liked to have seen in order to ensure we had more hands able to work with fans and others. I’m praying that won’t be the case next year. We’ll have a full year to build up our volunteer data base. Hopefully, we’ll be past the pandemic and we’ll be back to work.”
By the time next year rolls around, it’s not certain when the race will be held. When the track was opened from 2001-11, most years had Xfinity races Easter weekend and the first weekend in June, IndyCar around the third week in July and the Truck Series the first or second weekend in August. NASCAR hasn’t released the 2022 schedule, but Moses would like that same kind of certainty with the schedule as the Superspeedway has three more years on its contract with NASCAR.
“The promoter in me likes date certainty because it helps us to promote,” Moses said. “Television gets to determine a lot of things.
“We’re waiting to hear. But we’ll likely start doing renewals pretty soon because people are very interested in renewing. And those who didn’t buy early enough and ended up in the auxiliary grandstands want to be in the main grandstands and things like that. I’d be willing to bet we’ll be in the summer, but when in the summer is TBD.”
Bleachers seating up to 15,000 fans were brought in to supplement the permanent 23,000 seat grandstand. Despite this weekend’s success, Moses said one year is too soon to commit to adding more permanent seating, especially after spending $8-10 million on sprucing up the place after a decade’s dormancy.
“My job’s to extend the four years out to 40 years, even if I’m not here the whole time,” Moses said. “If we have three or four years of strong years of sellout crowds, then we might think about addressing (expansion).”
