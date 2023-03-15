MURFREESBORO — Lebanon High senior Jarred Hall was officially declared Tennessee’s best boys high school basketball player for Class 4A when he was named Mr. Basketball during a ceremony Monday at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.

Hall averaged 27 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during the regular season, which the award is based on. He beat out fellow finalists Jordan Frison of Memphis Overton and Brock Vice of Houston to become Lebanon’s, and Wilson County’s, first Mr. Basketball.

