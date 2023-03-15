MURFREESBORO — Lebanon High senior Jarred Hall was officially declared Tennessee’s best boys high school basketball player for Class 4A when he was named Mr. Basketball during a ceremony Monday at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.
Hall averaged 27 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during the regular season, which the award is based on. He beat out fellow finalists Jordan Frison of Memphis Overton and Brock Vice of Houston to become Lebanon’s, and Wilson County’s, first Mr. Basketball.
“As a kid I used to see guys get (Mr. Basketball),” said Hall, who will play for the University of Tulsa next fall. “You never really see yourself in that position as a kid, but to get it feels good, bringing it back to Lebanon.
“It tops off my high school career.”
A statewide committee of sportswriters made the Mr. and Miss Basketball selections (12 in all). Lebanon coach Jim McDowell has had a marketing campaign for Hall each of the last two seasons. Hall was named Tennessee Sports Writers Association all-state last year as the Blue Devils reached the state semifinals. As a Mr. Basketball finalist, he’ll automatically make the team again when it’s released later this spring.
“We’ve gone across the state and played,” McDowell said. “We played in Memphis, played in Knoxville, played in Gatlinburg. Played really high-level competition. I think between summer camp and regular season games, we’ve played at least half of the guys who were Mr. Basketball finalists between the private schools and all the way through. Doing all those things helped Jarred, and then the way he played this year, averaging 27 and 10 for the majority of the year. Just showing up every night enabled him to win this award.
“It just goes to show you can be Mr. Basketball at Lebanon High School. He’s put our program, our city, our community on his back. I couldn’t be more happy for him and his family.”
The 6-foot-8 Hall — who scored on rim-rattling dunks, 3-pointers and everywhere in between — became Lebanon’s alltime leading scorer this season, finishing with 1,794 points, ranking him fourth in Wilson County history. His career is likely to achieve a status similar to the way Clifton Tribble (early 1950s football star, ‘60s coach) is an LHS legend.
“There are kids running around Lebanon that want to play basketball because of Jarred Hall,” McDowell said. “They have his shirts on. They stay after games wanting to get his autograph. What he’s been able to do over the last couple of seasons has been special. It’s been special for me as a coach just to be a part of it.”
