MT. JULIET — The late-season and tournament surge which saw Mt. Juliet win 15 of 16 games and capture the District 9-4A and Region 5-4A championships was stopped by Independence as the Eagles wrapped up a 2-0 sectional sweep of the Golden Bears with a 5-0 win last Friday night at the Mel Brown Athletic Complex.

Independence jumped to a 2-0 first-inning lead off Aidan Niggl and added a score in the third. The Eagles finished off the Bears with two in the sixth.

