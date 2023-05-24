MT. JULIET — The late-season and tournament surge which saw Mt. Juliet win 15 of 16 games and capture the District 9-4A and Region 5-4A championships was stopped by Independence as the Eagles wrapped up a 2-0 sectional sweep of the Golden Bears with a 5-0 win last Friday night at the Mel Brown Athletic Complex.
Independence jumped to a 2-0 first-inning lead off Aidan Niggl and added a score in the third. The Eagles finished off the Bears with two in the sixth.
Mt. Juliet was held to three hits, including an Easton Krenzke triple, by Harrison Cowdrey, who walked one and struck out 13 in a complete seven-inning outing.
Niggl allowed all five runs on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings. Keaton Reese walked one and fanned one in the sixth. Independence was the home team and didn’t bat in the seventh.
Independence advanced to the state tournament with a 32-10 record while Mt. Juliet’s season ended at 21-19.
Green Hill forces third game, ousted by Centennial
FRANKLIN — Needing a win to keep its season alive, Green Hill coach Justin Alberson sent Micah Summar to the mound and the left-hander turned in a Micah Summar performance, surrendering two hits in a 6-0 shutout of host Centennial in Game 2 of a TSSAA sectional last Friday.
But the Hawks couldn’t get the sweep as the Cougars scored all their runs in the second inning of a 6-3 win in the rubber game to punch their state tournament ticket.
Summar walked two and struck out six.
Green Hill, no-hit in Thursday’s Game 1, had only two hits in this one. But Centennial committed two errors, issued seven walks, hit a batter and threw two wild pitches as three of the runs were earned.
Tate Riley doubled for the Hawks, who put up two runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings.
But Centennial’s six-spot in the second inning of the nightcap off Cartter Lee and Joey Greenstreet were too much for the Hawks to overcome. Green Hill scored twice in the third inning and once in the sixth as its season ended at 24-10.
Green Hill was outhit 8-6. Dominic Waller doubled as he and Gabe Gray had two hits apiece for the Hawks.
Centennial advanced to this week’s state tournament with a 24-12 record.
