Mt. Juliet basketball alumni back in action

George Page • The Lebanon Democrat
These former Mt. Juliet High basketball players, shown with the current coaching staff, participated in an alumni game Saturday. They included Eddie Rockensock, Chris McClain, Davey Burke, Josh Gay, Jonathan Carroll, Jonathan Drake, Dez Marthel, Brock Keckler, Ethan Gross, Antwaun Majors, Nick Sadler, Tyler Faulkenberry, Jay Murphy, Seth Maki, Jordan Lockridge, J.C. Crawford, Ryan McIntosh and Juwaun Clemmons. The 2019-20 edition of the Golden Bears will open their season tonight at home against Overton in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game.
