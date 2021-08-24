Mt. Juliet BB Football shuts out Lebanon 37-0 in preseason jamboree

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet BB took advantage of three Lebanon turnovers Saturday at Mundy Memorial Park to turn in an impressive 37-0 shutout of the Blue Devils.
The Bears recovered a Lebanon fumble at the Blue Devil 19-yard line to set up a 16-yard touchdown run by Shane Bryant 6-0. Oliver Rigling led the Blue Devils on a six-play drive but it fizzled out, forcing the Blue Devils to punt.
On the ensuing drive, Jerry Browning made it 12-0 for the Bears with a 50-yard scamper on first down to end the first quarter. Bryant added another 50-yard run to make it 18-0 at the half, meanwhile the Blue Devil offense was stuck in neutral, turning the ball over twice in the first half.
MJ provided more of the same in the second half when tailback Deacon Martinez capped a 60-yard drive with a three-yard scamper into the end zone making it 24-0 with 5:05 left in the third quarter.
Lebanon tried to open up the passing game, but a backwards pass was fumbled, putting the Blue Devils deep in their territory, forcing them to punt. The Bears needed three plays to move the ball 32 yards when Graham Daniel ran 18 yards for the fifth Mt. Juliet touchdown.
The Blue Devils turned the ball over one more time, leaving Mt. Juliet with another golden opportunity, first and goal inside the 10-yard line. A holding penalty negated a superhuman run by the Bears’ Martinez as he juked and maneuvered around the Lebanon players, leveling one player in his wake.
After the penalty, Mt. Juliet found itself at the Lebanon 22-yard line. In the final play of the game, a busted play from scrimmage turned into an amazing display of improvisation for quarterback Seth Frankenfield as he weaved he picked up a fumble and darted back and forth into the end zone to end the game at 37-0.
“I saw a team and coaching staff with great potential,” Mt. Juliet coach Andrew Kornett said. “The win was a result of many weeks of hard work and dedication from the whole unit, parents, kids and staff.”
Lebanon was led on defense by Gavin Harris, who had two assists and a tackle for loss.
Both programs play in the Tennessee Youth Sports Alliance (TYSA) along with Goodlettsville, Brentwood, Donelson-Hermitage, Murfreesboro Patriots, Murfreesboro Warriors, Smyrna and Shelby Park. The season starts for all programs this coming Saturday. Lebanon and Mt. Juliet will meet later in the regular season.
In other youth league scores from Saturday, Mt. Juliet Jr. Pee Wee beat Lebanon 14-0, Oakland Patriots Jr. Pee Wee beat Mt. Juliet 12-0, Oakland Patriots Jr. Pee Wee beat Lebanon 14-0, Mt. Juliet Pee Wee topped Lebanon 34-0, Mt. Juliet CCC beat Lebanon 34-0, and Mt. Juliet C eked out a win in a close one over the Blue Devils 16-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.