FRANKLIN -- On a perfect evening in Leiper's Fork, Mt. Juliet Christian took care of business against East Region opponent Grace Christian Academy (Franklin), beating the Lions 35-16 Friday night.
The Lions took the opening kickoff and marched down the field on a 15-play scoring drive that consumed over seven minutes of the first quarter. The drive was capped off with a 6-yard touchdown pass by Lions quarterback Ashton Kelley.
Kelley was the story for the Lions, as he led the air raid attack for former Titans QB and current Lions coach Rusty Smith. Kelley opened the game going 8 for-1010 with a TD pass and 2-point conversion on the Lions' opening drive. The Lions went up 8-0 after their first drive and the home crowd was alive and very loud.
MJCA answered on its first drive with a Christian Link touchdown pass to Jack Crouch on the first play of the second quarter. The Saints elected to go for two as well, but Link's pass was incomplete, keeping the Lions ahead at 8-6.
This would be the last lead of the night for the Lions, however. MJCA forced a three-and-out on the next Lions possession. The Saints were forced to punt on their ensuing possession as well, but this turned out to be a blessing in disguise. The Saints kicking specialist Carter Branim was called on to punt and pinned the Lions back at their 6-yard line. After gaining 91/2 yards on third and 10, Smith and his Lions decided to go for it on fourth down. The Saints held and took over at the Lions' 15-yard line.
They were not able to pick up a first down but were well within Branim's field-goal range. The junior kicker knocked home a 24-yard field goal giving the Saints their first lead of the evening, 9-8.
The Saints' defense held again and forced a Lions punt. With only 23 seconds to go before halftime, the Saints scored a touchdown on a Christian Link sneak after Link connected with his favorite target Montrell Walker, who was marked down just outside the goal line. The Saints could not convert the extra point due to a mishandled snap. At the half, the Saints led 15-8.
The Saints needed just two plays to score a touchdown on their first possession of the second half as Link found Walker for a 25-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was blocked, but the Saints led 21-8.
The Lions were driving on their next possession before Jack Crouch picked off a pass and returned it 40 yards to the Lions 35-yard line. The drive stalled, but once again, Branim pinned the Lions inside the 10-yard line.
The Saints' defense forced another punt and the offense took over at the Lions 47-yard line. The Saints' offense got physical and scored on an eight-play drive consisting of all runs, capped off with a Rowen Cordell 26-yard touchdown run. Link ran in the two-point conversion for a 29-8 MJCA lead.
The Lions clawed back into the game by converting a couple of big passing plays on their way to a touchdown and two-point conversion. This drive stopped a run of 29 consecutive points for the Saints. At the end of the third quarter, the Saints led 29-16.
The Saints answered back and slammed the door on the Lions on another long, physical, time-consuming drive capped off with Cordell's second touchdown run of the evening for a 35-16 lead. The Lions tried to make it interesting as they drove the ball all the way down to the Saints' 4-yard line, but MJCA came up with a goal-line stand.
Saints QB Christian Link was 14-of-22 for 135 yards through the air. He had two touchdowns passing, one rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion rushing the ball.
MJCA's record improved to 2-3 overall, 2-1 in the region. The Saints have a bye week to rest and get healthy before hosting the Webb School in a key region matchup with playoff implications Oct. 4 at Edward Suey Field.
