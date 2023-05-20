Mt. Juliet falls behind 1-0 in best-of-3 sectional

Mt. Juliet freshman right-fielder Tucker Griffith makes a diving catch during the second inning.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet found itself playing for its baseball season last night after dropping the first game of the best-of-three sectional to visiting Independence 5-2 at the Mel Brown Athletic Complex.

If the Golden Bears, who suffered just their second loss in their last 15 games to slip to 21-18, won last night, the “if necessary” game would be played sometime today (gametime had yet to be announced yesterday morning) with the winner advancing to next week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro. Mt. Juliet was seeking its first trip to state since 2012.

