Mt. Juliet falls behind 1-0 in best-of-3 sectional

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet found itself playing for its baseball season last night after dropping the first game of the best-of-three sectional to visiting Independence 5-2 at the Mel Brown Athletic Complex.
If the Golden Bears, who suffered just their second loss in their last 15 games to slip to 21-18, won last night, the “if necessary” game would be played sometime today (gametime had yet to be announced yesterday morning) with the winner advancing to next week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro. Mt. Juliet was seeking its first trip to state since 2012.
A first-inning throwing error put Mt. Juliet down 1-0. Independence scratched out two more scores in the third and fourth off starter Ryan Worden, who allowed nine hits and two walks while striking out five in 5 2/3 innings.
In the meantime, Mt. Juliet couldn’t get anything going against left-hander Noah Taylor until the fifth inning. Tyler Vestal doubled home Cole Austin to put the Bears on the board with Tucker Griffith going to third. Easton Krenzke’s fly out to left field scored Griffith when the umpire ruled he crossed the plate before Vestal was tagged out trying to advance to third.
While the scoreboard operation was putting the two-spot on the board, Independence coach Michael Mclaury expressed his disagreement too vehemently for the umpire’s liking and was restricted to the dugout for the remainder of the game.
But the Golden Bears could score no more despite threatening in the final two innings as Drew Blalock pitched 1 2/3 innings and Mark Harrell the seventh for the save.
Worden and reliever Tyler Nguyen combined to surrender 11 hits. Independence scored two unearned runs off Nguyen in the seventh.
Austin and Griffith had two singles each from the bottom of the Bears’ batting order. Vestal and Calen Miller doubled.
Hawks no-hit at Centennial in sectional series opener
FRANKLIN — Like their crosstown rival, Green Hill also fell behind 1-0 in a best-of-three sectional as the Hawks were shut out at Centennial 4-0 Thursday night.
The Hawks were no-hit by Ryan Yates, who walked one and struck out seven while throwing 79 pitches in seven innings. The Cougars also committed an error as he faced only two betters over the minimum of 21.
Green Hill’s Corbin Graver also went the distance, six innings. But he surrendered 10 hits though no walks while fanning four.
Centennial took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before putting pressure on the Hawks with three in the fourth.
The teams were scheduled to reconvene in Franklin yesterday afternoon for Game 2. If the 23-9 Hawks won, the “if necessary” would follow last night.
The third-year Hawks are seeking their first trip to the state baseball tournament.
