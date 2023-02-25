Jonathan Drake informed Mt. Juliet High’s boys’ basketball team Wednesday afternoon he is stepping down as their head coach.
Drake, with three children under age 10, is leaving for an opportunity with higher pay outside of education.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Jonathan Drake informed Mt. Juliet High’s boys’ basketball team Wednesday afternoon he is stepping down as their head coach.
Drake, with three children under age 10, is leaving for an opportunity with higher pay outside of education.
“My kids are getting involved in stuff and with all the time it takes in coaching, I was missing out,” Drake, 37, said Thursday. “I had an opportunity with a company here in Nashville where I won’t have to miss out and the money is better.
“I’ll miss the guys. I told them I’ll still be coming to the games, but in a different capacity.”
Athletic Director Ryan Hill said the process to find a replacement is beginning.
“We have a bunch of different teaching positions,” Hill said. “So it’s not like we got to have a certain subject area or anything. We haven’t got it posted on the HR page yet, but we’ll do that hopefully today or tomorrow and I’ll put something on the TSSAA bulletin board where everybody can see we have an opening and have my contact info on there. We’ll be posting it soon.”
Drake, an MJHS 2003 graduate and a history teacher at the school, coached the Golden Bears for three seasons since Troy Allen left for the opening of Green Hill. He previously coached at Mt. Juliet Middle.
Facing a rebuilding job with much of West Wilson’s talent going to Green Hill, Drake’s Golden Bears went 13-16 in his first season before bottoming out at 3-24 in 2021-22, going winless in the new District 9-4A. Mt. Juliet rebounded this past season with two district wins, sitting in third place for much of the season before finishing fourth in the regular season with a 13-16 mark, giving him a 26-58 three-year worksheet.
Drake played basketball at MJHS for coaches Tim Bell, Keith Dearing and Ken Cutlip and golf for Coach Linda McDearman. He also played golf for four years at Cumberland.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.