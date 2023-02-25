With her first baby on the way, Chelsey Loveless told her Friendship Christian girls’ basketball team Wednesday she is stepping down as the Lady Commanders’ head coach after two seasons.
Loveless and husband Broc, a former Cumberland quarterback and offensive coordinator who served as quarterbacks coach for Friendship’s football team last fall, are expecting their child in early May. Chelsey Loveless works in the business office at FCS and will remain in that position.
“She had a hard decision,” Athletic Director John McNeal said Thursday. “She came to me and just said ‘I don’t know’ with the baby, first baby, it’s tough… A basketball season that’s gotten so long and so many nights. She knew that. She just struggled with that.”
McNeal said a plan was already in place to cover her maternity leave during spring practice and June camps and that it would be followed during the short term, taking the urgency out of finding a replacement right now.
“We have somebody coming in that’s already set up,” McNeal said, declining to name who due to details to be worked out. “We had somebody coming in to work the girls out in the spring when she was going to have the baby and then to become an assistant next year. So at this time we’re going to continue that… It gives us time to work on where we’re going to go with it.
“Chelsey was part of that process. Me, Coach (Jason) Miller and Chelsey met with the person… He’s going to do a good job with what we need right now… He knows about the girls. He’s watched them play. He knows the things I’m wanting, which is fundamentals and spending time on that and not schemes. He understands that’s what we’re pushing for in the spring.”
Loveless played for Blackman High in Murfreesboro and collegiately at UT-Martin before transferring to Cumberland. She came to FCS in 2021 to take over a program which went 3-18 during a COVID-marred season. The Lady Commanders went 4-17 her first season and just completed a 6-20 campaign.
Numbers have been an issue throughout her tenure. With a season-ending injury to Natalie Major during the preseason, she never had more than eight players available and sometimes it was as few as six or seven.
“It’s a difficult situation,” McNeal said. “But at the meeting (Tuesday) we had more numbers that what we had ever had in the last five, four years. It was double-digit kids in there. That’s a positive. We didn’t graduate anybody. We hope we can build on that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.