Mt. Juliet gymnast invited to elite camp

Andrea Hurlburt

Anabelle Dewey, 11, a homeschool student who lives in Mt. Juliet, has been invited to two gymnastics developmental camps in Crossville this fall. Recently moved from Arkansas (she previously trained in Texas), the daughter of Eric and Christy Dewey has been training at ETC Gymnastics in Murfreesboro since July.

“Both camps are super, super exclusive,” said her coach, Andrea Hurlburt, who added that only 50-75 kids from across the country are invited to the camps. “They get to meet the coaches of the national team, the same coaches coaching with people with Simone Biles. She has skyrocketed in her progress.

“She is a super-hard worker. She is a real joy to coach. She wants to be good. She has what you want in a kid who’s doing this level of gymnastics.”