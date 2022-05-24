FRANKLIN — Mt. Juliet’s boys won the overall state middle school track meet last Saturday at Franklin High School.
Results from Mt. Juliet, Gladeville and West Wilson:
BOYS
High jump
1. L.J. Foster, Mt. Juliet, 6-2 (state record)
5. Tyler Carr, West Wilson, 5-6
Discus
2. Gavin Uhlier, Mt. Juliet, 139.2
Long jump
4. Chaz Martin, Gladeville, 18-6.25
Shotput
5. Ethan Harris, no school listed, 43-8.5
8. Gavin Uhlir, Mt. Juliet, 41-4
12. Rowan McNamara, Mt. Juliet, 39-2.5
4x200 relay
2. Mt. Juliet, 1:36.54
4-by-100 relay
3. Mt. Juliet, :45.68
400 meters
6. Chaz Martin, Gladeville, :55.58
200 meters
6. Jaylen Searcy, Mt. Juliet, :24.49
4x400 relay
4. Mt. Juliet, 3:54.31
GIRLS4x200 relay
8. Mt. Juliet, 1:53
800 meters
1. Morgan Bissonette, Mt. Juliet, 2:23.99
3. Mya Bundy, West Wilson, 2:25.36
6. Hayden-Clair Russell, Mt. Juliet, 2:28.5
4-by-400 relay
9. Mt. Juliet, 4:28.87
