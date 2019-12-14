Mt. Juliet Middle wrestling wins Wilson County Dual Championships

Submitted to The Democrat
Mt. Juliet Middle won the Wilson County Dual Championships this past Tuesday at Mt. Juliet High School, defeating Walter J. Baqird 54-33 in the finals. The Golden Bears advanced to the finals with a 65-15 win over Gladeville. They went undefeated in dual matches agaiunst county teams. They will wrap up their season next Saturday in the county individual tournament at Gladeville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.