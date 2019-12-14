Mt. Juliet Middle wrestling wins Wilson County Dual Championships

Submitted to The Democrat

Mt. Juliet Middle won the Wilson County Dual Championships this past Tuesday at Mt. Juliet High School, defeating Walter J. Baqird 54-33 in the finals. The Golden Bears advanced to the finals with a 65-15 win over Gladeville. They went undefeated in dual matches agaiunst county teams. They will wrap up their season next Saturday in the county individual tournament at Gladeville.