Mt. Juliet native leads Blue Raider Blitz to hometown

MT. JULIET — March 2020 was the month Diane Turnham was going to get her 15 minutes of fame.
The 1976 Mt. Juliet High graduate was chair of the NCAA women’s basketball committee which would oversee the upcoming women’s March Madness.
She would be the first one interviewed by ESPN when the brackets were released and the one handing out the championship trophy three weeks later.
Until COVID took it all away.
“It’s the strangest thing that I think anyone has ever been through,” Turnham said on a visit to her hometown with the Blue Raider Blitz at The Goat on Wednesday. “It was so bizarre. The committee had done all of our work and we were converging on Indianapolis on March 12. A fellow committee member was with me and our phone was blowing up and we started seeing all the difference conference championships getting canceled. We kept thinking ‘’But never surely the NCAA’. But when we got there, we all went to lunch together and the NCAA called us in and said ‘You need to come in early.’
“We knew then it couldn’t be good. Obviously, it was the right thing to do to keep our nation safe, and our athletes and our fans. But truly something I don’t think anyone ever, ever thought would ever happen. We pride ourselves in being so effective in everything we do, and we just never dreamed that something like COVID could have shut us all down.”
Turnham, whose five-year run on the committee ended and whose successor as chair had already been appointed, was at The Goat with other Middle Tennessee State athlete dignitaries and coaches — including athletic director Chris Massaro, football coach Rick Stockstill, men’s basketball coach Nick McDevitt, radio announcer Chip Walters and others — as the Blue Raider Blitz kicked off a tour of the Midstate, mingling with fans and alumni as football season approaches. Turnham, who played basketball at Mt. Juliet High as Diane Cummings, is MTSU’s senior associate athletic director.
As the U.S. emerges on the other side of the pandemic, the Blue Raider delegation is looking forward to fans returning to Floyd Stadium for football and Murphy Center for basketball.
“That for our athletes is huge,” Turnham said. “They worked so hard just to get to compete (last year). They are so ready to compete with fans again. It was hard.
“You had some parents and a few other people. But it was hard to sit there and see all the open stands and you could hear a pin drop. Some parents were cheering. A lot of people didn’t allow cheer or band, and that’s an awesome part of any environment… It was hard for our athletes to adjust to that.”
“People in the stands, to me, are what make up the beauty in college football,” Stockstill said. “That’s the pageantry of college football. To have fans in the stands again, to be here mingling with everybody, it’s what it’s all about. It adds a layer of excitement that you know you are getting close. You hear the band playing, you know you’re getting close. You get out here and mingle with people, you know you’re getting close.”
After a run of successful seasons, Stockstill’s Blue Raiders hit a crater in 2020 with a 3-6 record marred by COVID-19 cancelations and other difficulties.
“You dealt with so much you had never dealt with before,” Stockstill said. “You never knew who was going to be able to practice, know what your team was going to look like each day, let alone each game.
“The disruption of how you met. You couldn’t meet as a team. You met outside. It was such a unique situation, and you throw in they’re 18-, 19- and 20-years old and they can’t go to class. They have to be isolated in their rooms. They can’t do what they’ve done for 18, 19, 20 years. It was new to them as well, how to live your life. Everything was new. That’s why I’m glad we’re getting closer to normal.”
Massaro said they are shooting for a return to 2019 normal.
“If that’s what we’re planning for and having people come back, we certainly encourage our student-athletes and fans to get vaccinated so the chances of outbreaks are reduced,” Massaro said. “We’re planning on having a full stadium for our opening game (Sept. 4 against Monmouth) and playing all five home games in front of any fan who wants to come.”
A main purpose for the tour is to get the locals excited about the Blue Raiders, which can be challenging for an athletic program considered a mid-major located in the footprint of a power league like the Southeastern Conference.
Many MTSU students and alumni, including those who are from or live in Wilson County, are more likely to root for Tennessee or another SEC school than the Conference USA school in Murfreesboro.
“It’s really critical for us,” Massaro said. “Particularly last year when we didn’t have hardly any contact at all with our fans and alumni. This year, it’s even more important.
“What I tell people is MT stands for Middle Tennessee. It’s not Murfreesboro’s Team. It’s all of Middle Tennessee. It’s fun for us to come out to these different places to see different faces… This area’s been really good to us over the years, so we just want to keep fostering those relationships.”
“I always say if you didn’t go to Middle Tennessee and you went to Tennessee or wherever, support that school,” Stockstill said. “But if you don’t go to that game, then come to our game and support us because you are in the Middle Tennessee area. We’ve got a good product out there. We play the game the way it’s suppose to be played. I’m excited about this. I hope we can generate new fans, new people every year.”
“We always say there’s room in your heart for two,” Massaro said. “You can be a fan of ours and if you want to follow the Vols, that’s great, too. We think we have a really great product because ours is really a family-oriented atmosphere that the kids can get closer to the players. There’s more personal access… So we think we have a lot of attractive qualities of coming to our football games and would certainly encourage fans to try us out and come.”
“You want to get out and visit them and see them as much as you can and encourage them to come back because if you haven’t been on the campus at MTSU in the last 10-15 years, you’ll be amazed at all the new developments, the new student center, the new science building,” Turnham said. “We have some phenomenal facilities and we are in the midst right now of beginning a new capital campaign and improve some of our facilities in athletics. We’re raising money to do those sorts of things, so it just made sense to come out to the communities where so many of our graduates live. We don’t take that likely and we want them to be proud of that degree and we want them to come back and be on our campus as much as possible.”
The MTSU delegation left Mt. Juliet for a visit to Shelbyville that evening and made stops in Franklin and Nashville on Thursday. It is scheduled to conclude next week in Columbia and Smyrna on Wednesday and Murfreesboro on Thursday.
Turnham said she had no part in scheduling the first stop in her hometown.
“I was sure happy to see when they came to Mt. Juliet,” she said. “It’s been a while since I’ve gotten to spend very much time here. It’s come in and see my step mom occasionally… Everytime I come I’m just amazed at how much it’s grown. It’s fun to see.”
The Goat is located next to Providence on property which was farmland when Turnham was growing up in the ‘70s.
“I remember many moons ago when I was in high school them talking about Providence being here, and we just laughed,” she said. “You turn around and here you go. There are so many great restaurants, so many businesses. It’s really exciting to see.
“I probably rode a horse over some of this right here.”
