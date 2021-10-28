KNOXVILLE — Mt. Juliet native Patricia Lowry has been selected to join the board of directors of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, it was announced Monday morning.
She joins Lindsey Atkinson of the NFHS as new board members chosen by the Hall’s board of trustees.
Lowry oversees the production of women’s college basketball across ESPN networks, including the NCAA tournament, and oversees men’s basketball for SEC Network and Longhorn Network.
In 2018, Lowry added the NCAA Beach Volleyball National Championship to her portfolio of events. Previously, she was responsible for the production of indoor volleyball and the NCAA Volleyball National Championship.
Since 2011, Lowry has overseen the production of more than 1500 live UT Athletics events in 12 different sports as a Coordinating Producer II for the Longhorn Network.
In addition to these responsibilities, Lowry has contributed to the College Football Playoff Megacast as a director and worked on X Games Aspen and X Games Austin.
Previously, she served as coordinating producer in remote production from November 2003 until May 2011 where she was responsible for the production of NBA, WNBA, figure skating and track and field telecasts. She joined ESPN in 2002 as a producer, working primarily on college basketball, WNBA, and the X Games.
Prior to joining ESPN, Lowry served as an Executive Producer for the Portland Trail Blazers (1998-2002) and that role included producing NBA Games, Seahawks NFL games, along with WNBA games. From 1989 to 1997, she worked on the television support contract at NASA’s Johnson Space Center as Producer/Director and Vice President for StellaCom and Taft Broadcasting. In addition, she worked on a freelance basis in sports as a producer, director, technical director and videotape operator from 1987 until joining ESPN in 2002. She also worked as a freelance producer for the Discovery Channel from 1997 until 2002.
In 2016, Lowry was part of the team that won a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Transmedia Sports Coverage of the College Football Playoff National Championship Megacast. Lowry won a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Open/Tease for the World Figure Skating Championships on ESPN in 2005 and in 2006; she won a Sports Emmy Award in the same category for the NBA Finals on ABC. Lowry has won 10 Regional Emmy Awards, including a Lone Star Emmy Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement for Rowing on Longhorn Network.
Lowry graduated from Texas A&M University in 1987 with a bachelor of science degree in journalism.
The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, Inc. Board of Trustees serves as the selection committee in determining which individuals will be inducted each year and which groups will be honored as “Trailblazers of the Game.”
