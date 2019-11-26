Mt. Juliet native sets college coaching record

Drew University

Mt. Juliet native Darryl Keckler recently became the winningest men's basketball coach in the history of Drew University, an NCAA Division III school in Madison, N.J. His 124 wins for the Rangers broke the record which had stood since 1957. In 11 seasons, Keckler has received two Landmark Conference Coach of the Year awards. A 1999 Mt. Juliet High graduate, Keckler quarterbacked the Golden Bears to their first state semifinal appearance in 1997 and scored 1,381 points in basketball. He also started every game in which he appeared for Trevecca Nazarene University, scoring over 1,250 points and ranking in the top-10 alltime in assists.