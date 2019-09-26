Mt. Juliet outlasts Wilson Central in five

GLADEVILLE -- Mt. Juliet emerged with a 22-25, 25-10, 24-26, 25-22, 15-13 win at Wilson Central on Tuesday night.
Zoe Hayes had 38 assists for the Lady Bears while Cate Van Hoven spiked 20 kills, Lindsay Merritt 19 digs, Devon Smotherman five aces and Carson Van Hoven and Keeton Brown five blocks apiece as Mt. Juliet improved to 18-10 for the season and 5-2 in District 9-AAA.
Taryn Wilson totaled 26 kills and four digs for the Lady Wildcats while Emilee Dalton delivered 22 assists and 16 digs, Nicole Brill 16 digs and 15 kills and Sydney Dalton and Ally Knueven 10 kills apiece.
Mt. Juliet also won the freshman and junior-varsity matches 2-0.
The Lady Bears will play host to Lebanon at 6 p.m. Thursday following the 4 p.m. freshman match and the 5 o'clock JV set. Wilson Central will play host to Smyrna at the same time.
Watertown a perfect-10 in district play
HARTSVILLE -- Watertown rolled to a 25-20, 25-7, 25-15 triumph at Trousdale County on Tuesday.
Brookelyn Davis led all hitters with 12 kills while setting up 13 assists. Natalie Fountain finished with eight kills while Mikayla Nix notched five, Mackailyn Cherry three, Abby Parkerson two and Brittni Allison and Morgan Brown one each. Cherry was credited with the other 19 assists.
Cherry served up four of Watertown's 13 aces while Faith Pulley powered in three and Parkerson, Davis and Ali Conrad two apiece.
Senior libero Sydney Murrell picked up 17 digs while defensive specialist Ali Tunks finished with 15, Davis seven, Pulley two and Cherry one.
Parkerson and Cherry had Watertown's only solo blocks while Fountain, Allison and Davis teamed up for two assisted blocks apiece as the Lady Tigers improved to 10-0 in District 7-A and 23-4 for the season.
The Lady Tigers will play host to district rival Gordonsville on Thursday for Senior Night as seniors Conrad, Murrell and Cherry will be honored. Upperman will come to town Monday for WHS Staff/Faculty Night.
MJCA gets first-ever win over Goodpasture
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet Christian celebrated Senior Night in a way never done before -- by beating perennial state powerhouse Goodpasture for the first time.
The Lady Saints prevailed 27-25, 25-22, 25-23.
Senior Taylor Wilson led the offense with 21 assists while Davey Slaughter had 17 digs and 16 kills.
Lady Purple Tigers top MTCS
WATERTOWN -- Watertown took a 25-17, 25-22, 25-21 triumph over visiting Middle Tennessee Christian in high school volleyball action Monday.
Natalie Fountain led the Lady Purple Tigers with 16 kills while Brookelyn Davis delivered 10, Abby Parkerson seven, Brittni Allison six, Mackailyn Cherry and Mikayla Nix two each and Morgan Brown and Sydney Murrell one apiece.
Murrell also had 35 digs and two aces. Parkerson and Alie Tunks each had two aces and Davis one.
Tunks totaled 23 digs, Davis 14, Faith Pulley 11, Cherry six, Nix four and Parkerson one.
Parkerson produced two solo blocks while Davis and Allison each added one. Allison and Cherry teamed up for another block.
Cherry had 23 assists and Davis 21 as the Lady Tigers improved to 22-4 going into Tuesday's match at Trousdale County.
Lady Bears spike Hendersonville on Senior Night
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet celebrated Senior Night on Monday with a 25-10, 21-25, 25-9, 25-13 conquest of the Lady Commandos.
Senior Zoe Hayes set up 33 assists while senior Carson Van Hoven had 22 digs. Cate Van Hoven spiked 21 kills while Keeton Brown supplied six blocks and three aces as the Lady Bears improved to 17-10 for the season.
Mt. Juliet traveled to Wilson Central on Thursday and will play host to Lebanon at 6 p.m. Thursday.
MJCA defeated by DCA in five
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet Christian fell in five to Donelson Christian 25-13, 25-27, 20-25, 27-25, 15-10 Monday.
Senior setter Taylor Wilson led the Lady Saints with 30 assists while Davey Slaughter had 27 kills and 23 digs.
