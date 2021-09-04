MT. JULIET — In a rematch from the previous week, Mt. Juliet’s Pee Wee Bears beat the Lebanon Pee Wee Blue Devils 20-12 in a hard-fought battle for both teams last Saturday at Mundy Memorial Park.
Mt. Juliet opened the scoring on the second play of the game, a 70-yard run by Colt Spare, his first of three touchdowns on the day. Spare’s speed would provide a challenge for the Blue Devils all day long.
Lebanon’s offense came out firing as Eli Holleman rattled off a 44-yard run, only to be run down by Spare at the Mt. Juliet 35-yard line. The drive came to an end when the Blue Devils fumbled the ball back to the Bears.
The Bears offense found itself stuck in neutral as the drive saw a total of five different penalties moving the ball back and forth before the Bears punted back to the Blue Devils.
On 4th and 9 at the Mt. Juliet 34, Blue Devil quarterback Zalin Tucker ran around the end for the Blue Devils’ first score of the year. The extra point try would fail leaving the Bears up 8-6.
The Blue Devil defense allowed the Bears to march down the field with a 10-play drive, but kept the Bears’ O out of the end zone as the half expired with Bears up 8-6.
The second half saw the Lebanon offense run a total of 27 plays to the Bear’s four. Lebanon scored on the first play of the second half as Spare sped downfield for a 60-yard touchdown run, making it 14-6.
Lebanon’s offense, behind an effective front line, began to simplify its play calling, running QB Tucker up the middle, gaining 5-7 yards each play. With the clock slowly winding down under two minutes, Tucker cut up the middle, then veered left for a 20-yard touchdown. Lebanon stuffed Tucker at the goal line to preserve the lead 14-12.
Spare scored his third and final touchdown of the game on a 55-yard sprint from the Bears’ own 25-yard line making it 20-12. The Blue Devils stuffed the extra point run to keep it a one-score margin.
With time running out, Tucker couldn’t find the magic he had on the previous possession. On 4th and 10 from the Lebanon 20, the Blue Devils fumbled the ball, turning it over and thus ending the game.
The Blue Devils’ defense was led by Liam Woodson (6 tackles, 2 TFL), and Tucker (4). Meanwhile the Bears’ wunderkind Spare ended up with a video game-like stat line — nine rushes for 226 yards and 3 TDs.
“I’m proud of this team,” said Lebanon head coach Matt Lane. “They beat us 34-0 last week, so we saw a lot of improvement over the past seven days. We’ll focus on improving a little bit every day this week and come back next, ready for the Blaze.”
The Blue Devils (0-1) is scheduled travel to Brentwood (0-1) today, while Mt. Juliet (1-0) hosts Smyrna (1-0) at Mundy Memorial Park.
In other local TNYSA games this weekend, Mt. Juliet’s Black C football team shutout the Goodlettsville Trojans 18-0, Lebanon C lost to Brentwood Red 38 — 0, Brentwood’s Graphite B team beat Lebanon 18-0, MJ Black B team beat the MJ Gold B team 18-12 in overtime, Mt. Juliet’s Junior Pee Wee team beat Lebanon 22-0, and MJ Gold C team beat Oakland 10-0. In BBB, Oakland beat Mt. Juliet 14-8, and Mt. Juliet Gold A team beat Brentwood’s Black A team 26-16.
