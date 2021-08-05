Mt. Juliet’s Elmore ties world record with 10th horseshoe title

Japan isn’t the only place where record-setting performances are happening.
While some of the world’s greatest athletes gathered in Tokyo for the Olympics, Mt. Juliet’s Joan Elmore was in the middle of the Nevada desert last week winning a record-tying 10th world championship in women’s horseshoe pitching at the National Horseshoe Pitching Association world tournament in Winnemucca.
She pulled even with Vicki Winston for most women’s world titles.
Alan Francis just won his 25th for the men’s record.
Elmore’s championships have all come since 2006 and include a run of four in a row (2009-13) and a pair of back-to-backs.
This was her first since 2017. She came up short in ’18 and ’19 before the pandemic shut down last year’s event.
Last week’s tournament included three days of preliminaries and three days of finals in which each of the 16 finalists had five matches per day. Elmore entered last Saturday with two losses, one more than the leader.
But she went 5-0 on the final day to take the title.
“I made the championships, but I fell a little short,” Elmore said Tuesday. “When I reached the championships, it clicked. I started finding my pitch. I had my confidence back.”
Elmore, 72, plans to return for next year’s worlds, which will be held in Lansing, Mich.
“That’s my goal, at least one more year, one more title, and then I can retire as the top women’s pitcher of all time,” Elmore said, noting she feels good. “You’re never too old to play. It’s about your ability and your health.
“My arm is in exceptionally good shape; that’s what my doctor told me. The only problem I have is the pounding on my knee.”
Her arm and knee were busy last week. She threw a tournament-high 112 shoes in one of the championship matches and 962 in the final three days. She estimates she made around 2,000 tosses for the week.
“It is exhausting,” she said, noting she threw 200 a day at her home leading up to the nationals and throws 150 during her down time.
“But I’ve pitched hundreds of shoes over the course of a day.”
