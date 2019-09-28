Mt. Juliet's Palmer named TSWA all-state

George Page • The Lebanon Democrat
Mt. Juliet center Emma Palmer has been named to the Class AAA all-state girls' basketball team for 2018-19 by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association. As a junior, the Northern Kentucky-commit averaged 18.8 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Lady Bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.