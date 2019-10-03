Mt. Juliet's Pruitt commits to Lipscomb

George Page • The Lebanon Democrat
Mt. Juliet point guard Will Pruitt announced his commitment to play for Lipscomb University earlier this week on social media. The rising senior all-state performer, who can make his commitment binding during the early signing period next month, averaged 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a junior last season as he was named District 9-AAA Most Valuable Player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.