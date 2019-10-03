Mt. Juliet's Pruitt commits to Lipscomb

George Page • The Lebanon Democrat

Mt. Juliet point guard Will Pruitt announced his commitment to play for Lipscomb University earlier this week on social media. The rising senior all-state performer, who can make his commitment binding during the early signing period next month, averaged 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a junior last season as he was named District 9-AAA Most Valuable Player.