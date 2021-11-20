Mt. Juliet’s Snead signs with Cumberland volleyball

Cumberland women’s volleyball coach Hannah Vadakin announced the signing of Mt. Juliet’s Morgan Snead to scholarship papers for the 2022-23 academic year.
Snead is undecided on her major, but she knows she wants to help people and possibly coach volleyball someday.
With the Phoenix, she slots in as a defensive specialist and a libero.
Morgan is the daughter of Amy Snead and Brandi Grizzard.
