Mt. Juliet's Stephens leads CU men to season-opening win

NASHVILLE -- Former Mt. Juliet High big man Isaac Stephens led Cumberland to a season-opening 73-65 win over Rust at Fisk.
The sophomore led all players by a wide-margin with 24 points on a gaudy 80-percent (12-of-15) shooting percentage from the floor. He also led all players with seven rebounds, four of them coming off of the offensive glass.
Cumberland's other high scorers were a pair of senior transfers that were playing in their first game at CU, Jalen Duke and DeMari Davis. Duke scored 16, nine of his points coming from behind the arc. Stephen's running mate at the forward position, Davis, contributed 11 points and six rebounds.
Rust was led by Jordan Jackson and Terrell Jennings, posting up 15 and 17 points, respectively.
Jackson Jordan sunk a jumper for an early four point Rust lead, 12-8, but the Phoenix responded in a big way, going on a 14-0 run over the course of a nearly five minute stretch. Duke got the run started with a jumper in the paint before getting down the court after a rebound to pop a quick, transition three pointer. Besides smart play on the offensive side of the court, the team did a good job keeping Rust out of the paint or altering their shots.
The Phoenix's suffocating defense blanking Rust for long stretches was a running theme of the half. Cumberland went on an 8-0 run after a Rust three-pointer cut the lead to 26-22. Rust cut the run at the 3:54 mark and did not make another shot from the floor in the half, going into the break, 43-27.
Cumberland maintained its double digit lead in the second half until a pair of Rust free throws cut the lead to 59-50. Another Duke three-pointer extended the lead back to 10 with just over two minutes remaining in the game. A Brandon Levier free throw to go up 73-65 with 20 seconds remaining in the game and solid defense iced the game in Cumberland's favor.
The Phoenix returned to Fisk on Saturday but lost 84-79 to the host Bulldogs despite 29 points from Aaron Ridley and 18 points and seven assists from Stephens.
Cumberland (1-1) had a chance late in the game, when the Phoenix pulled it to 79-82 with 1:34 remaining. The Phoenix found Ridley for a three attempt to tie, but he missed. Jalen Duke pulled down a big defensive rebound. CU took a timeout and drew up a play for Brandon Levier to take a three to tie, but he missed as well. The Bulldogs were able to hit some big free throws the rest of the way to finish off the game.
The Phoenix shot 43.9 percent of their shots from the field and 33.3 percent from behind the three-point line.
Cumberland was led by Ridley who netted 29 points on 10-of-21, making five threes in the game. Jalen Duke registered 11 points and five boards. Point guard TJ Stargell brought in seven boards and recorded five assists.
Fisk jacked up 24 threes and only made five of them, but was very good at getting to the line. They made 27-33 free throw attempts.
Fisk's Addison Miller led all scorers with 30 points on 11-20 attempts and Marcus Sumerville collected 26 points making 10-12 from the free throw line.
The first half started off back and forth before Fisk went on an 8-0 run to get out to a 23-14 lead. Cumberland responded with a 6-0 run of their own. The Phoenix and Bulldogs traded blows the rest of the first half, but Cumberland never led.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 10 point lead in the second half, but the Phoenix never quit going on a 13-1 run to bring it to 76-73 with 3 minutes remaining.
Cumberland's only lead came early in the game when they were up 9-8.
The Phoenix will travel to Tampa, Fla., this coming weekend to take on Webber International and Johnson & Wales on Friday and Saturday.
