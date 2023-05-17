MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet was one out from its seniors having just one more home game when those 12th-graders snatched a Region 5-4A baseball championship from the jaws of the loser’s bracket with a 4-3 win over visiting Green Hill at a warm and muggy Mel Brown Athletic Complex on Sunday afternoon.

With the Golden Bears trailing their neighboring rivals 3-2, senior Cole Austin dove across the plate with the tying run on a senior by senior Calen Miller. Senior Grayson Fisher’s single sent classmate Easton Krenzke to the promised land of home plate with another single to stun the Hawks and send them to the consolation final that evening.

