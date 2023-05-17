MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet was one out from its seniors having just one more home game when those 12th-graders snatched a Region 5-4A baseball championship from the jaws of the loser’s bracket with a 4-3 win over visiting Green Hill at a warm and muggy Mel Brown Athletic Complex on Sunday afternoon.
With the Golden Bears trailing their neighboring rivals 3-2, senior Cole Austin dove across the plate with the tying run on a senior by senior Calen Miller. Senior Grayson Fisher’s single sent classmate Easton Krenzke to the promised land of home plate with another single to stun the Hawks and send them to the consolation final that evening.
Green Hill salvaged second place and earned a trip to the sectional with an 8-2 win over Beech, sending the Hawks to their first sectional at Centennial where a best-of-three series for a state tournament berth begins today.
Mt. Juliet is 21-17 and will host Independence in the sectional, which is transitioning from a winner-take-all to a best-of-3 this year.
This was also the first year the region tournament was a double-elimination. The result of this region was the same as it would have been in the former single-elimination format with Mt. Juliet winning and Green Hill taking runner up. This is the Golden Bears’ first region title in 10 years.
“It’s been a minute, and what a way to do it,” Mt. Juliet coach Zach Tompkins said. “Sometimes, the ball bounces your way. We had a couple of seniors, three seniors, they got those hits at the end… What a heck of a way to win a region championship.”
Mt. Juliet took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Tyler Vestal reached on a two-run error.
That was all the scoring until the fifth when Green Hill cut the lead in half of an RBI single by Gabe Gray, chasing Mt. Juliet starter Aidan Niggl, who pitched the first 4 1/3 innings.
The Hawks scored in each of their final three at-bats though it seemed they could have had more. Davis Fox dove home with the tying run on a sixth-inning wild pitch. Jackson Hines drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the seventh for a 3-2 edge.
Meanwhile, Green Hill left-hander Micah Summar seemed to be getting better. He allowed six hits and two walks while striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings.
“He got better as the game went on,” Tompkins said of Summar. “You could feel that. And he started hitting his spots and he was striking us out a lot. The momentum definitely was on their side.
“And that’s why this is so sweet. Honestly, I was starting to think ‘What am I going to do the rest of the day (waiting out a loser’s game between Station Camp and Beech before returning to face the winner at 7 p.m.)?’ And then you scratch away a couple of hits. The seniors, I got to give it to them… Incredible.”
Tristian Nguyan, the last of four Mt. Juliet pitchers, retired the final Hawk in the top of the seventh and was in the right place at the right time for the win. The quartet scattered four hits but eight walks while striking out five.
This was the sixth meeting of the year between the city rivals. Green Hill won the three regular-season matchups as the Hawks took the District 9-4A top seed. But the Golden Bears have won all three postseason meetings for a 3-3 season tie. A seventh game can only happen in the state championship game.
Mt. Juliet’s 21-17 season record doesn’t make one anticipate a trip to the state finals for the Bears. But they have won 13 of their last 14 after being 8-16. Green Hill is 23-8.
“Hot at the right time,” Tompkins said. “Can’t beat it.”
Kyle Fitzgibbons doubled for the game’s only extra-base hit as he and Krenzke collected two hits apiece for Mt. Juliet.
Green Hill advanced with two victories over Beech. Adam Partin hit two home runs in a 6-2 win Saturday (after rain Friday backed the schedule a day) to advance the Hawks to the winner’s final.
A three-run fourth inning put the Hawks ahead 5-0 and send Corbin Craver to the win. He allowed both runs on five hits and a walk in five innings while striking out five. Joey Greenstreet struck out two in two hitless innings to finish the game.
Partin, Gray and Nick Owens had two hits each.
An 8-2 win over the Buccaneers in the rain-shortened consolation final, fueled by Owens’ three-run double in the third inning, sent Green Hill to the sectional.
Landon Dalton drove in two runs on three singles. Griggs Chandler tripled as he and Partin produced two singles apiece as Green Hill had 11 hits.
Carter Lee allowed three hits in five innings for the win.
The game was called after Green Hill scored in the top of the sixth as a five-minute downpour hit the Brown Complex.
Green Hill will travel to Centennial for the best-of-three sectional which begins at 7 p.m. tomorrow. The teams will return Friday for a 4:30 p.m. game with the “if necessary” contest to follow.
Mt. Juliet will host Independence at 7 p.m. tomorrow and Friday. The “if necessary” game would be Saturday, Tompkins announced. The Golden Bears are seeking their first state tournament appearance since 2012, which was the last of five straight trips to the round of eight.
Watertown dethroned in Region 3-2A
DUNLAP — Watertown’s Mark Purvis was one of the coaches who gave a thumbs up when TSSAA changed the region baseball format from single- to double-elimination last season.
After advancing to their first two state tournaments the past two years under the old format, the new arrangement bit the defending 2A state-champion Purple Tigers, who were dethroned by Cannon County 7-3 in the Region 3-2A loser’s bracket last Saturday at Sequatchie County.
Watertown opened the tournament Friday with a 3-1 win over Monterey. The Tigers lost 3-2 the following day to host Sequatchie County, which claimed the championship while Watertown fell to the loser’s bracket where Cannon County took advantage of its second chance to finish runner-up and advance to the sectional.
Under the previous format, Watertown would have finished second and gone on the road for the sectional.
Against Monterey, Charlie Mitchell held the Wildcats to one hit and three walks while striking out nine. Their run was unearned.
Watertown scored in the second on Landon Phillips’ sacrifice fly. The Tigers tacked on runs in the third and sixth inning, sandwiched around Monterey’s run in the top of the sixth.
C.J. Potter had two of Watertown’s six hits and other RBI.
Sequatchie County scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to wipe out a 2-1 Watertown edge. Cameron Natale’s RBI single was the go-ahead score.
Zeb Major pitched the first five innings-plus and took the loss. He allowed all three earned runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Chase Young came on to get the three outs in the sixth but gave up a hit and two walks.
Potter doubled as he had two of Watertown’s five hits. He also had the Tigers’ only RBI in their two-run sixth.
Sequatchie County took a 1-0 lead in the second.
Cannon County built a 3-0 lead midway through the sixth inning. Watertown trimmed the margin to 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth before the Lions finished off the Tigers with four in the seventh as WHS finished a 22-10 campaign.
Zach Self pitched 6 2/3 innings to take the loss for Watertown, allowing four hits but seven walks. Chase Young got the final out on strikes.
The Tigers lost despite outhitting their District 6-2A rivals 10-4. Potter doubled and drove in two runs. Cyrus Bennett and Kaiden West both doubled and singled.
