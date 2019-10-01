MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet improved to 3-2 after shutting out the Maplewood Panthers 35-0 for Homecoming on Friday night at Elzie Patton Stadium/Mel Brown Athletic Complex.
Maplewood dropped to 1-5 with the loss.
Mt. Juliet started quick with a 24-yard pass from quarterback Brice Messenger to Duke-commit Malik Bowen to open play for the Golden Bears. However, two plays later Messenger would throw the first of two interceptions he'd have on the night to stymie the offense.
"Self-inflicting wounds," said Golden Bear coach Trey Perry. "They've got to stop."
After the defense held the Panthers to a three-and-out, Mt. Juliet embarked on its second drive of the night. Running behind junior Conlin Baggott and senior Tayshaun Thompson, the Golden Bears ran the ball eight times for 50 yards, culminating in a 7-yard touchdown run by Jamari Sowell with 5:56 left in the first quarter. Following the point after by Tyler Johnson, Mt. Juliet had the lead at 7-0.
Both teams stubbled for much of the remainder of the first half. The Golden Bear offense struggled to maintain drives, with Messenger throwing his second interception of the game, which the Panthers returned to the Mt. Juliet 9-yard line with a chance to tie the game with under two minutes remaining in the first half. A shaky offense by Maplewood was stopped short of the goal line as it turned it over on downs with under 10 seconds remaining in the first half.
The Mt. Juliet defense was stifling. Only once during the night did the Panthers run more than six plays in a drive. Twice they turned the ball over on downs inside the Golden Bear 5-yard line. Several times during the game they seemed confused, which led to five false-start penalties and two delays of game.
"(The defense) created some opportunities," said Perry. "Coach (Greg) Abner and his staff do an excellent job with them. For the most part we played really, really well. In the modern era of football when you shut someone out it's a big thing and that's something to celebrate."
On the Bears' first possession of the second half, the offensive continued to struggle when Messenger fumbled their first offensive snap of the half, turning the ball over to the Panthers. However, after Maplewood returned the ball to Mt. Juliet with a fumble of its own, the Golden Bear offense finally found it's footing. A five-play drive covering 34 yards, capped off by a 9-yard touchdown run by Thompson extended he Mt. Juliet lead to 14-0 following the conversion by Johnson. Thompson finished the game with 37 yards on five carries and a touchdown to go along with 47 receiving yards on two catches.
Following another three-and out by the Panthers, Mt. Juliet once again struck paydirt. Aided by a roughing-the-passer call, the Golden Bears marched 72 yards on 11 plays, culminating in a 6-yard Messenger quarterback sneak for the score with 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The PAT by Johnson was good and Mt. Juliet took a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Mt. Juliet ran only five offensive plays in the fourth quarter, but managed to put 14 points on the board. Sowell intercepted a throw and returned it for a 37-yard pick six with 8:38 left in the game. Johnson added the extra point for a 28-0 lead.
On its final offensive series of the night, Mt. Juliet took control of the ball at Maplewood's 33-yard line following a 2-yard punt by the Panthers. Two straight handoffs to Baggott ended with a Golden Bear touchdown that put a cap on the night. Baggott ended the night with 112 rushing yards on 16 carries and one score.
Despite the lopsided final, Perry had nothing but praise for the Panther football program.
"That team played their butt off," Perry said. "Coach (Arcentae) Broome's got a team that plays out of desperation, and we need to copy that a lot more."
Mt. Juliet has a short week to prepare as the Bears will take the field at Elzie Patton Stadium this Thursday at 7 p.m. to take on Rossview High School in a Class 6A Region 4 battle. The Hawks will come to town with a 4-2 record following a 39-10 win against Dickson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.