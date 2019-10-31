Mt. Juliet star center to miss senior season

Emma Palmer, the latest in a line of dominant post players for Mt. Juliet girls' basketball, will miss her senior season due to an upcoming surgery to correct a hip deformity which had been causing knee problems, her mother has confirmed.
Molly Sprouse, Palmer's mother, told The Democrat on Tuesday night Palmer has hip dysplasia, which, according to mayoclinic.org, is a hip socket which doesn't fully cover the ball portion of the upper thighbone, allowing the hip joint to become dislocated. The website said most people with this condition are born with it. In Palmer's case, it's been affecting her knee over the last couple of years.
"They tested the knee," Sprouse said. "The knee never got better. The doctor decided to look at the hip.
"She has a pretty extreme surgery ahead of her."
Sprouse said surgery, called pericetabular osteotomy, on her right hip is scheduled for Nov. 18 and that the operating room has been booked for eight hours. Palmer, a two-time all-state player by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association who averaged 18.8 points and 4.9 rebounds last season, is scheduled to sign a scholarship with Northern Kentucky University on Nov. 13. Despite the condition, Sprouse said NKU coaches still have their offer open.
"They've been wonderful," Sprouse said of the Norse coaching staff, led by head coach Camryn Whitaker. "They've said they will be at the hospital with her."
Palmer, who her mother said won't return to school until January, is just points away from the 2,000 mark for her career, having started for the Lady Bears since the start of her freshman season. She led Mt. Juliet to each of the last two state tournaments. According to records kept by Watertown's Ken Fountain, she is fourth in Lady Bear scoring history and would likely have passed Melissa Statham's 2,027 points (scored in the late 1990s) and the 2,298 tallied by late-'70s legend Sheila Johansson during the game's 6-on-6 halfcourt era. She might have been within striking distance of Caya Williams' school and Wilson County 5-on-5-era record 2,731 from 2008-12.
"Her goal was to be at 2,500," Sprouse said. "She is devastated she's not going to be able to reach the goals she's set for herself.
"She also feels like she's let her teammates down."
Sprouse said her daughter will recover to play basketball again.
"We're very grateful we found it now because she has a promising college career ahead," Sprouse said. "We're very blessed it's not a career-ender and happy she'll be ready for college ball -- happy as we can be."
