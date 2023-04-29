Mt. Juliet turns away Lebanon on Senior Night

MT. JULIET — Taylor Haymans escaped jam after jam after jam, allowing just one run as the left-hander pitched Mt. Juliet past Lebanon 5-1 on Senior Night this past Wednesday.
One of the seniors, Karli Costley, singled in two runs in the second inning.
Lebanon freshman Teagan Fetcho singled in Adelyn Stephens to cut the lead in half in the fourth.
But Mt. Juliet got insurance with three runs in the sixth with Reese Burns driving in a run.
Haymans allowed eight hits and three walks while striking out 10. Senior Cali Hughes, who had never pitched, started in the circle with her sister, Kara, behind the plate as part of Senior Night. After walking Fetcho, Coach Kevin Costley inserted his regular lineup with the Haymans-and-catcher-Savanna Schaffer battery.
Lebanon’s Laina Knight battled, allowing three earned runs (the Lady Devils committed three errors) on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts in six innings.
Burns had two hits from the No. 9 hole in the Mt. Juliet lineup.
Lilllie Beth Waddle doubled for the game’s only extra-base hit as she, Fetcho and Knight notched two hits apiece for the Lady Devils, who stranded 14 runners. They left the bases loaded several times, including the seventh when they ended the game with the tying run at the plate.
Drennon fires run-rule no-hitter for Watertown
CARTHAGE — Jaina Drennon pitched a four-inning one-hitter as Watertown essentially clinched the District 6-2A top seed with a 12-0 trouncing of Smith County on Wednesday.
Drennin walked one and struck out eight in the five-inning game.
She was backed by a 13-hit attack as the Lady Tigers scored in three of their four at-bats. Madison Baskin drove in five runs as she and Rachel cromer collected three hits each. Callie Buhler singled twice as she and Abby Hall had two RBIs apiece. Drew Pryor doubled for the game’s only extra-base hit.
Lady Commanders claim district championship behind Clark’s perfect game
MT. JULIET — Charley Clark pitched a three-inning perfect game Tuesday as Friendship Christian captured the District 4-IIA regular-season championship with a 20-0 triumph at Mt. Juliet Christian.
Clark struck out seven of the nine Lady Saints she faced.
She also drove in six runs on three hits, including a double. Bell Nokes had four RBIs on a triple, double and single. Bella Ellis knocked in two scores on two singles. Deshea Oakley also singled twice while Isabella Wilson doubled.
The Lady Commanders climbed to 22-6 for the season and 12-2 in the district, earning the league’s top seed for the Middle Region tournament. They will host the Nashville Christian-Franklin Grace Christian winner Monday.
Mt. Juliet Christian is the 4-IIA No. 7 seed and traveled to Goodpasture yesterday.
Lebanon rally falls short 6-5
CROSS PLAINS — A Lebanon rally fell short in a 6-5 loss at East Robertson on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians broke a 2-2 tie with a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning for a 6-2 lead. Lebanon rallied with a run in the fifth and two in the seventh.
Lebanon outhit East Robertson 8-5. Maci Hodge hit a home run in the second inning and finished with two hits and two RBIs. Katelyn Clemmons also collected two hits.
McKenzie Jordan pitched the first two innings and took the loss. Alyssa Horne hurled the final four frames, holding East Robertson scoreless on one hit.
