Mt. Juliet turns away Lebanon on Senior Night

Mt. Juliet’s Sierra Shoop sees the safe call from the umpire after scoring on a wild pitch in the sixth inning for a 4-1 lead. Lebanon pitcher Laina Knight covers the plate.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Taylor Haymans escaped jam after jam after jam, allowing just one run as the left-hander pitched Mt. Juliet past Lebanon 5-1 on Senior Night this past Wednesday.

One of the seniors, Karli Costley, singled in two runs in the second inning.

