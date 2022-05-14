MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet rode the 1-2 pitching punch of Austin Hunley and Justin Lee to a perfect inaugural District 9-4A season.
But with the two aces already used this week and their ticket to the Region 5-4A tournament already punched, they made their presence felt elsewhere while coach Zach Tompkins went deeper into his staff for Thursday’s championship game with Lebanon.
Noah Ilias came through as he and No. 3 pitcher Keaton Reese kept the Blue Devils off balance in a 5-1 win at the Mel Brown Athletic Complex. Ilias allowed six hits and a run with five walks and six strikeouts in 41/3 innings. Reese retired the final eight Blue Devils, all on strikes.
Hunley and Lee provided their punch at the plate. Hunley homered to put the Golden Bears on the board in the second inning. Lee capped a four-run third with a three-run bomb to center.
Lebanon had chances to score but could only counter with a bases-loaded walk to Logan Sullivan to plate Brice Njezic in the fifth and had the tying run at the plate before leaving the sacks jammed.
Easton Forsyth allowed all five runs (four earned) on four hits in 21/3 innings before Tyler Kingdon worked the final 32/3 frames, scattering three hits and a walk while striking out seven.
The Golden Bears won numerous District 9-AAA championships.
But with the creation of Class 4A, they have the inaugural title in the new league.
“It’s pretty special,” Tompkins said after a celebratory water bucket shower. “This is a special group that we have, a good group of seniors led by our catcher Anthony Buckland. He’s been the leader we’ve needed all year long.
Austin Hunley and Justin Lee… They are dominant. We rely on them. That senior group has carried us.”
“We’ve had some sophomores really come through on the mound to add depth to Austin and Justin. Noah Ilias started for us tonight and all we needed from him was just throw four or five innings and Keaton Reese out of the bullpen came in. (Reese) gets limited sometimes because of Austin and Justin are so dominant, so he doesn’t get to come in the game. He knew he was going to be called on tonight. He is our third best pitcher on our team. We want him in the game to get leverage outs.”
Mt. Juliet will bring a 27-9-1 record into Monday’s 7 p.m. region home game against Beech.
Lebanon, in the region tournament for the first time since 2009 and just the third time since a two-year run ended in 1994, will take a 19-19 mark to Hendersonville.
“We had a good week,” Lebanon coach Will Wakefield said. “Playing that extra game (in the best-of-three bracket against Green Hill) yesterday kind of put us in a weird pitching spot. We had a guy (Forsyth) who’s usually a reliever start. Did a real good job. Both our arms did a really good job. They had a couple of big swings and we couldn’t get one.
“That’s what you want to see in a championship game, giving yourself an opportunity, and we had a bunch of them. Just couldn’t get the big hit in the big moment. That’s how the ball falls some nights.”
But the Blue Devils still have life as they head to Drakes Creek Park on Monday to take on the District 10-champion Commandos.
“Hopefully, Lebanon travels with us for that one,” Wakefield said.
Purple Tigers go back-to-backWATERTOWN — After not winning a district baseball championship in its history until last year, Watertown has taken two straight after rolling past Smith County 8-1 Thursday in the District 6-2A final.
The Purple Tigers decided this one with five runs in the second inning on RBIs by Kaiden West, Kendal Bayse, Kaden Seay and Alec Whitlock. They tacked on three more in the sixth.
Whitlock drove in three runs on two hits as Watertown finished with six singles.
He also pitched the first three hitless innings with five strikeouts before Charlie Mitchell worked the final four frames, surrendering a fifth-inning run on three hits and a walk with 10 punchouts. Whitlock did hit two batters and issue a walk in the first inning as Smith County loaded the bases before extricating himself with a groundout, fielder’s choice and strikeout.
Watertown will host Sequatchie County in the Region 3-2A tournament Monday while Smith County travels to York Institute.
Lebanon to first regional since 2009A second-inning touchdown and two-hit shutout pitching by Elijah Shreeve lifted Lebanon to the inaugural District 9-4
A championship game and the Blue Devils’ first region baseball berth since 2009 via a 12-0 win over visiting Green Hill on Tuesday at Brent Foster Field.
Playing the rubber game of the best-of-three bracket, Shreeve struck out five in the five-inning game as the Blue Devils booked last night’s finals trip to top-seeded Mt. Juliet. Win or lose, Lebanon will play in the Region 5-4A tournament Monday.
Connor Gannon homered in the second inning as Lebanon tagged Micah Summar with the loss.
The Blue Devils banged out seven hits, including two each by Gannon and Brice Njezic.
