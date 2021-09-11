MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian scored in every quarter Friday night, but couldn’t keep pace with Middle Tennessee Christian in a 56-27 setback at Edward Suey Field.
Middle Tennessee Christian led 8-7 following the first quarter before opening a 29-14 halftime lead. After an even third period, the Cougars closed out the Saints with a 20-6 fourth as MJCA fell to 2-2 while MTCS returned to Murfreesboro with its first win of the season in four outings.
Noah Kleinmann connected on 19 of 38 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns, but threw five interceptions. He also ran for a score. JaMarion Thomas ran for 126 yards and a TD.
Tyler Barnes caught eight passes for 66 yards, Tyler Carter four for 42 and Tristian Carter two for 52 with each grabbing a TD toss.
After three straight home games, the Saints will travel to their Middle Region opener at 7 p.m. this coming Friday at Franklin Grace Christian.
