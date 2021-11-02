MURFREESBORO — The Middle Tennessee Christian Cougars racked up 287 yards on the ground, and forced five Friendship Christian turnovers in a 28-7 win over the Commander last Friday night.
With the win the Cougar secured the No. 1 seed in the East Region of Division II-A and a first-round bye. Friendship meanwhile will be seeded No. 3 and host Tipton-Rosemark this coming Friday night.
It looked as if MTCS was going to take an early lead after a 51-yard kickoff return by Eli Wilson, but the Commander defense was able to get a stop on fourth down.
The Commanders then got things going as well behind the running of Tyson Wolcott and Garrett Weekly, who capped off the drive with a 15-yard jaunt to give Friendship an early 7-0 lead.
The lead was short lived. On the second play following the kickoff, Wilson was initially stopped but then reversed his track and ran 61 yards to the Commanders’ 1-yard line. Hayes Watson scored on the next play to even the score at 7.
Friendship looked to even the score on the it’s next drive. On third down Weekley was intercepted by Luke Scheffler, who returned the interception to the Friendship 29-yard line.
The Commander defense rose to the occasion and got the stop it needed. After knocking Wilson for a loss on second down, the defense forced back-to-back incompletions from quarterback Aden Hooper.
The Commander offense got a spark on it’s next drive. A 44-yard Weekly-to-Brock Montgomery bomb set the Commanders up at the Cougars’ 34-yard line. Two plays later the turnover bug would strike again as Wolcott fumbled trying to gain extra yardage, and David Cary recovered for the Cougars.
After the two teams traded possessions, the Cougars wasted no time in taking the lead before halftime. After stopping the Commanders on fourth down at their own 31-yard line, the Cougars’ three-headed monster running game got them into the end zone. Wilson, Gabe Howell and Hooper all carried the ball on the drive that ended with Howell scoring from 6 yards on an inside reverse, giving the Cougars a 14-7 lead just before the half.
Friendship was looking to tie the game before the half expired, but Weekly was picked off for the second time in the game, this time by Yates Geren, and kept the score 14-7 at the half.
The second half started out a lot like the first half ended, with MTCS having possession. After forcing the Commanders to punt, the Cougars drove 78 yards in 18 plays, which took over 11 minutes off the clock. However the drive ended when Wilson’s 27-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left, leaving the score at 14-7.
“They are a good team, and any time you have five turnovers it’s going to be hard to win,” said Friendship head coach John McNeal. “It wasn’t just turnovers. Any time we would get some positive momentum, we would have a penalty, turnover or something go against us that we couldn’t recover from.”
The defense for the Cougars, forced Wolcott to fumble on the next play, and Howell scored his second touchdown of the game just four plays later to increase the lead to 21-7.
The Commanders were now in comeback mode, using more of an up-tempo passing attack on it’s next drive. It seemed to work at first as Weekly connected with Brock Montgomery and John Kane, and also used his legs to move the ball to the MTCS 22-yard line. But on the next play Hayes Watson intercepted Weekly, his third interception thrown in the game, and returned it to the Commanders’ 31-yard line.
The Cougars were facing a fourth-and-3 at the Friendship 13-yard line and decided to go for it.
Hooper connected with Howell on a 13-yard touchdown to make the final 28-7.
With the loss, Friendship fell to 6-4 overall and will host Tipton-Rosemark at 7 p.m. Friday night at Pirtle Field.
