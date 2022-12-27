MTSU beats San Diego State 25-23 in Hawaii Bowl

Middle Tennessee State kicker Zeke Rankin (7) celebrates his go-ahead field goal with teammates.

 SAM DOUGHTON • Middle Tennessee State University

HONOLULU — Zeke Rankin kicked four field goals, including a 37-yarder for the go-ahead score with 2:05 left, and Middle Tennessee State beat San Diego State 25-23 in the Hawaii Bowl on Saturday night.

The Blue Raiders (8-5) overcame a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to turn back the Aztecs (7-6) in a game that featured six lead changes.

