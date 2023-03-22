MTSU’S Jennings earns TSWA weekly honor

Middle Tennessee State’s Gabe Jennings was named the baseball Player of the Week by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Tuesday for his effort in contests from March 13-19.
The former Wilson Central star batted .500 (9-for-18) with two doubles, a triple, one home run and nine RBIs in four games for the Blue Raiders. The Lebanon native was 4-for-5 with two doubles, a homer and six RBIs in a midweek victory against Tennessee Tech, posting a two-run single in the fourth, a two-run double in the fifth, a solo homer in the seventh and an RBI double in the eighth.
